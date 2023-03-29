Popular South African YouTuber Milly Mashile gave her followers an update on her son's health

The media personality raised Mzansi's concerns when she revealed that her son had been rushed to the hospital and had undergone surgery

The strong and proud mother shared a post announcing that the surgery was successful and her son had been discharged

Milly Mashile is grateful to God after her son's health scare. The popular media personality shared her experience with her Instagram followers.

Milly Mashile revealed that her son was discharged from the hospital. Image: @millymashile.

Source: Instagram

Milly Mashile's son rushed to hospital after health scare

The star first announced that her son was not feeling well and her twin sister Innocent Sadiki was there with her.

Milly Mashile noted that her baby boy had emergency surgery, and she was grateful to God and the medical personnel as the surgery succeeded. She wrote:

"Hours of waiting outside the theatre felt like 300 years. I saw the Goodness of God. The surgery went well. When the Doctor played gospel music in the theatre, I knew my child is in good hands. I prayed about the doctors who would be operating on my child. God answers prayer. May God Bless the doctors that helped my boy today."

Milly Mashile's son discharged from hospital after successful surgery

According to ZAlebs, the star kept her fans updated on her son's progress. She announced that the "little fighter" was recovering well and had been discharged. She wrote:

"Our little fighter is doing so well. Thank you for your prayers ❤️"

Source: Briefly News