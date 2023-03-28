Popular media personality Lalla Hirayama opened up about her health struggles and dealing with mental health in a recent post

The actress and television presenter said she has been unavailable because she has been dealing with the most

She thanked those close to her for their support and for holding her down while she was going through a difficult phase

Lalla Hirayama recently got candid about her mental health struggles in a lengthy Instagram post.

Lalla Hirayama opened up about battling mental health. Image: @lalla_hirayama

Source: Instagram

The media personality said it had been a hectic few months and thanked her psychiatrist and partner, Ross Mcilroy, for being there during the difficult phase.

Lalla Hirayama gets candid about battling mental health

According to TimesLIVE, the popular actress and television presenter revealed the news to her followers on her Instagram page. She explained that the past few months have been difficult for her. She wrote:

"I haven’t been myself lately. If you’ve been trying to get a hold of me and couldn’t - I’m sorry. It hasn’t been an easy few months. Struggling with my mental health and for the most part feeling pretty hopeless and completely lost on how to process some of my darkest thoughts and feeling. My psychiatrist is holding my hand through it as well as my rock @rizziziousmar who hasn’t left my side. But this patch has been a rocky one."

Lalla announces she's now a horse mom

The star announced she is now a mommy to a beautiful Appaloosa Sport horse named Africa's African Sky, aka Palouse.

She thanked her partner for helping her dream of owning a horse come true. She added:

"I’m a horse mommy! Finally! This is beyond what little Lalla could have ever hoped for and I’m beyond grateful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @rizziziousmar. You’ve helped make one of my biggest dreams come true. For your patience, words of encouragement, love, acceptance and kindness you have shown me ❤️"

Source: Briefly News