Simz Ngema spoke up about how society devalues single mothers and unmarried women with children

The actress posted a lengthy post about how motherhood changed her for the better in all aspects of her life

Her Instagram post sparked a debate on social media, and some boldly claimed that a woman's value drops after having kids

Simphiwe Ngema talked about being a mother and raised awareness about the challenges that single mothers face in society, especially if they want to get married.

"We grow up being told that when a woman has a child, she “loses” value, it’s a 'turn-off' to men wanting to date her, and her lobola will be taken down because she has a child."

The Muvhango actress added that contrary to popular beliefs, motherhood is beautiful and adds value to a woman's life because they become focused.

"The way you see the world changes. You become more driven, loving, and compassionate and work harder. Being a mother pushes you to be better at everything. It fuels the need to pursue your dreams. It’s almost as though someone has opened your eyes to a whole new world, and they’ve shown you that you can achieve anything."

Simz gushes over son Tiyani Chinyani

Simz expressed how much she loves her son with Tino Chinyani and said her life is better with him in it. She ended her post with a shout-out to all women, reported ZAlebs.

"I have never felt so blessed in my life; being a mother is the best thing in the world. I’m so in love with this little guy; I feel whole. He has brought joy, peace, happiness, and unconditional love to my life. He completes me. Dear woman, whether you have a child or not, you are valuable."

See Simz Instagram message below:

Mzansi discusses the stigma attached to unmarried mothers

Dakalo Tshivhase said:

"But that's true, those are just facts and nothing any woman will say will ever change that."

Lerato Madiba mentioned:

"If a woman with a kid can be "devalued" so can a man with no job or no source of income."

Lesego Mbuqe stated:

"We also grew up knowing these men are providers."

Abel Sithebe wrote:

"100% true, when you marry someone with kids it's like investing in someone else's bank account."

MaKhuluse MaNgcobo added:

"But we don't care anymore. Let us love our kids more. Sebejwayele ukuba o step-dad."

PoshBerry Miya said:

"It's true though you can't go against culture"

