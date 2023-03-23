Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and Tino Chinyani confirmed they are back together after breaking up in 2021

Simz rushed to the comments section after her baby daddy posted six photos of them being lovey dovey

Mzansi said they felt foolish for believing Simz and Tino wanted nothing to do with each other after their split

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema's baby daddy, Tino Chinyani, shocked Mzansi by seemingly confirming that they are back together.

Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and Tino Chinyani are dating again. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Simz and Tino broke up in 2021. In a long post, Ngema broke the sad news while reassuring everyone that they had ended their relationship on good terms. The former Muvhango actress added that Tino taught her how to love and brought her happiness while they were together.

Even though Simz didn't announce what caused the breakup, she expressed her desire for a healthy co-parenting relationship between her and Tino.

Tino Chinyani confirms that he and Simz Ngema are dating again

It seems like the couple found their spark again and decided to rekindle their relationship, as Tino shared an Instagram picture post confirming that they are each other's ride or die.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Simz, smitten with her man, replied saying:

"Someone woke up and chose love ❤️"

Mzansi feels fooled after investing their time in Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's breakup

@admiremutete said:

"Yes, I always tell people to stay away from people's relationships."

@ntuli_mfundo_rsa shared:

"I thought y'all broke up. You guys us taught to mind our business."

@tino.tawira posted:

"Definition of confusing the enemy."

@nomzamo_mthusi replied:

"Let me mind my business."

@posh_zw_official commented:

"The content we live for, children ❤️"

_leratonn wrote:

"I've been waiting for this post."

@thandiejambawa added:

"I wish you all the best. You are a beautiful couple."

Was Tino Chinyani married to Sadia Sallie?

After his breakup with Simz, Tino had everyone convinced that he was back in the dating game when he was photographed kissing model Sadia Sallie, reported ZAlebs. However, the gossip was debunked when Sadia claimed she was fooled into thinking she was booked for a modelling gig when it turned out to be an acting job.

The lovey-dovey snaps trended, and Sadia begged Simz's fans not to drag her brand through the mud because it was all work and no personal feelings involved.

"I just went in there to do my job and I wish my voice was respected as a woman to have kept everything very professional. I was told “the controversy is good for the boutique and brand “ but it’s not good for my brand. I want no part."

Zakes Bantwini celebrates Nandi Madida's 35th birthday, posts sweet online letter: "You're one of a kind"

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida's husband, Zakes Banwtini celebrated her 35th birthday by making her feel unique on the timeline.

On Instagram, Zakes wrote a sweet caption for Nandi. The Grammy Award-winning musician poured his heart out to his lovely wife, telling her how much she means to him.

Zakes lauded his wife for always being kind and supportive and bringing so much joy to their marital home with their two children, Shaka and Nefertiti.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News