Siyathandana hitmaker Cassper Nyovest was shown no mercy by Americans who found his latest video cringe

International Twitter users told the South African rapper that his actions were embarrassing and that he should not expect his "unfunny" clip to go viral

Mzansi stood by and watched Cassper get dragged because they claimed he had blocked them and they couldn't defend him in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Americans are having a field day dragging Cassper Nyovest after he shared an unfunny video.

Mzansi refused to defend Cassper Nyovest when Americans roasted him. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Mufasa posted the video on his Twitter timeline, hoping it would go viral and everyone would use it as a meme or sound in their social media skits.

However, his plan didn't work, as American Twitter users found the video "embarrassing" and told him they would never use it. Some people even went so far as to call Cass "too old" for social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi not defending Cassper Nyovest after being roasted by Americans

Under a tweet shared by @destinyzee retelling the story of Cassper being cooked by Americans, South African netizens made it absolutely clear that they will not stand up for him. Peeps listed several reasons, but being on Cassper's blocked list was one of the main reasons they chose to watch Cass dragged from a distance.

@destinyzee said:

" We can’t even defend him because he blocked us."

@umalambane_zn shared:

"Lol, even his fans are quiet because it's Americans."

@Vuyiswa84572634 posted:

"When I saw that video I was like no mahn‍♀️ Now, they're calling him "old head" I'm screaming.'

@Roam_L replied:

"He turned off the comments You guys are so mean."

@cfiso_gigabyte commented:

"If he didn't block us, we would be defending him. Ungowethu angithi‍♂️"

@Reezy__06 wrote:

"The funniest thing is they genuinely think he's 40-something. Lol, they are calling him an "old head"

@oswald_n2 also said:

"Someone tried to defend him but it wasn't enough "

@ZethuMkhatshwa added:

"Oh how I wish he didn’t caption it the way he did Now, I’m out here catching second-hand embarrassment "

Nota Baloyi takes a jab at Cassper Nyovest's career after AKA's death

Meanwhile, Nota Baloyi has been making Cassper sweat in Mzansi. Baloyi claimed that after AKA's assassination on February 10, 2023, the Doc Shebeleza rapper's career was over.

According to ZAlebs, the opinionated individual predicted that Mufasa would gradually lose relevance as his rival Supa Mega died.

Cassper Nyovest dragged on Twitter for giving AKA flowers after his death and posting about memorial service

In other stories, Briefly News reported that the fact that Cassper Nyovest tweeted about AKA's memorial service even though he didn't attend rubbed people the wrong way.

The Siyathandana rapper took some heat on social media after he replied to a tweet about AKA's father, Tony Forbes and some people were not impressed.

Tweeps bashed Cassper for stanning Tony and saying SupaMega got his talent from him. The late rapper's fans said Cassper had no right to talk about him because of their long-standing beef.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News