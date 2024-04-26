Global site navigation

Deep London’s Recording Studio Gets Broken Into, Mzansi Grows Suspicious: “It’s People They Know”
by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Deep London's recording studio was broken into, and several pieces of equipment were stolen
  • The DJ/ music producer is allegedly offering a R10K reward for the successful capture of the robbers
  • Mzansi is stunned by the news, with many speculating that it may have been an inside job

Deep London's studio was broken into
Deep London revealed how he lost his studio equipment after a break-in. Images: realdeeplondon
Source: Instagram

Deep London is shattered after having his bedroom studio broken into. The Hamba Wena hitmaker offered a cash reward after having his equipment stolen.

Deep London recording equipment gets robbed

Famous DJ/ music producer, Deep London, recently took to his Twitter (X) to share that his bedroom studio was broken into.

Known for his hit songs, Hamba Wena and Piano Ngijabulise, the award-winning producer was shattered to find his home ransacked and belongings missing.

He posted a video of the aftermath showing scarred glass remains and broken burglar frames, walking from room to room in his apartment after it was turned upside down by robbers.

According to X user MDN News, the DJ is pleading with the public for help and is offering a R10K reward for the capture of the criminals and recovery of his belongings:

Mzansi reacts to Deep London studio robbery

Netizens were stunned by Deep London's misfortune, suspecting that people close to him may be involved.

Meanwhile, the producer still found time to promote his music:

General_Sport7 was suspicious:

"How would an outsider know that there is recording equipment in the bedroom? I say it's an inside job."

ChrisEcxel102 suspected:

"It's giving inside job vibes. It's people they know very well, what a shame."

TheGeopol advised:

"Get proper studios with security. This thing of popular artists still recording in bedrooms is not good."

Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"They should insure their equipment."

Lungelozungu20 wrote:

"This is painful. You work hard and some people just take your things, like the government."

DJ Tira studio gets broken into

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Tira's Afrotainment studio being broken into.

The artists and label revealed that several pieces of equipment were stolen, and are offering a reward for information on the robbery.

