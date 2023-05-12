Deep London has become a household name in South Africa's amapiano scene with hit songs like Hamba Wena and Piano Ngijabulise

Deep London expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from fans and family in a recent interview

The music producer received congratulatory messages from fans after winning two awards at the Metro FM Awards

After being triumphant at the Metros, Deep London has expressed gratitude for his fans and family. Images: @realdeeplondon

Source: Instagram

Deep London, born and raised in East London, has become a household name in South Africa's music scene, especially in the dance music genre.

Deep London's rise to fame in South Africa's dance music scene

The 29-year-old has created a buzz in the industry with his hit songs such as Hamba Wena, Piano Ngijabulise and Greatest Thing in Life. Recently, Deep London won two awards at the Metro FM Awards, held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga reports Sunday World.

Deep London, whose real name is Lita Kupela, has collaborated with various musicians and artists, including Boohle, Murumba Pitch and Nkosazana Daughter reports. His music has resonated with many South Africans, and his tracks have become favourites on the country's dance floors.

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Deep London expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from his fans and family. He acknowledged that the success of his music is a reflection of its quality.

"When my songs play on high rotation, it means so much to me, and it means my music is quality. It meets the requirements," he said.

Fans congratulated Deep London on his big wins at the Metro FM Awards

Celebrating his triumph on Insta, London wrote:

"We did it @boohle_sa "

Mzansi congratulated the music producer for his win that was well deserved.

@yourgirl_hloni said:

"Congratulations big bro"

azzy_ec said:

"Congratulations king "

@youngest_diamond said:

""

@afriafrolocks said:e

"Good luck bro yam."

@landie_kg_ said:

"❤️❤️Congrats bhut'omdala"

