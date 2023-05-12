Uncle Waffles has received co-signs from Beyonce, Drake, and Ciara, among other music stars

A viral clip of Queen Bey dancing to Uncle Waffles' Amapiano track, Tanzania has caused a frenzy on social media

Fans have dubbed Uncle Waffles a "gone girl" in the Mzansi music industry and have been congratulating her on her success

Uncle Waffles was over the moon after Beyonce co-signed the young South African DJ. Images: @beyonce @unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

South African music DJ Uncle Waffles is currently the talk of the town, thanks to the co-signs she has received from some of the world's biggest music stars, including Beyoncé, Drake, and Ciara.

Uncle Waffles: the viral Amapiano sensation taking the music industry by storm

The amapiano sensation has been making waves in the industry for a while now and has even graced Coachella and the Met Gala. But it was her recent co-sign from Queen Bey that sent Tweeps into a frenzy, with many dubbing her a "gone girl".

It all started when @teylizzlmynizzl shared a viral clip of Beyonce dancing to Uncle Waffles' popular track Tanzania.

Mzansi was beaming with pride at Beyonce's clip dancing to Uncle Waffles' Tanzania

The clip quickly went viral, and Tweeps couldn't stop talking about the DJ. Uncle Waffles was excited upon seeing clips of the Single Ladies singer's performance.

The DJ tweeted:

Fans lauded the Tanzania DJ, remaking that she is now a gone girl and appreciating the magnitude of Beyonce's co-sign.

@kingdmusic said:

"Gone gone "

@wenzo_sa said:

"WAFFLA"

@BokangSenoamadi said:

"Let’s cry together, babe."

@Gomza49263288M said:

"Congratulations God is good all the time"

@SindyPetronella said:

"This is huge, crying with you."

@SnowflakeOrigii said:

We’re crying with you!!"

Uncle Waffles slays on International Coachella Stage, Mzansi goes nuts: “Uncle Waffles ke star”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Waffles' Coachella performance.

When one of our own succeeds on the global stage, Mzansi cheers them on with pride. When DJ Uncle Waffles made her way out to the Coachella stage for her set, she brought a lot of African pride.

The Swazi-born DJ was a great ambassador for the continent and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The musician proudly brought the South African Amapiano genre to the attention of audiences worldwide.

