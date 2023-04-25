South African DJ, Uncle Waffles, shared a TikTok video she collaborated with American superstar Ciara

The star and Cira effortlessly danced to her hit track Tanzania and went viral among Mzansi peeps

Netizens were proud that Uncle Waffles mingled with global stars during her Coachella stay in California

Uncle Waffles and Ciara went viral after dancing to 'Tanzania.' Image: @unclewaffffles/Twitter and @unclewaffles_/Instagram

Uncle Waffles continues to fly the Mzansi flag high.

During her incredible time in the US for her Coachella performance, the DJ linked up with American superstar Ciara. According to News24, Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, entertained a huge crowd at the Coachella festival, which has previously hosted big names such as Beyoncé.

The amazing milestone came after global stars like Drake showed interest in her excellent craft.

Uncle Waffles and Ciara nail the Tanzania dance challenge

Taking to Twitter, Waffles dropped a video pulling off the smoothest moves with Ciara to her hit track Tanzania. The Level Up hitmaker is no stranger to trying different dance genres, and she definitely slayed the amapiano complex moves.

Mzansi proud of Uncle Waffles after she met Ciara

The video quickly went viral as Sout Africans flooded the comments and quote tweets saying they're proud of Uncle Waffles.

Many peeps were emotional because they witnessed the Asylum hitmaker's come up, from going viral after sharing a dance video to being a fully booked artist who occasionally does TikTok videos with Hollywood stars like Ciara.

@Mrskillmonger1 said:

"She made it in life."

@2022AFRICA shared:

"Uncle waffles is building her own legacy. She's consistent and I love that about her."

@yogirlyve posted:

"She keeps winning."

@AyndaMthimkhulu replied:

"She really keeps going up. Her journey is beautiful to witness."

@ZumaSD commented:

"Waffles is the biggest female superstar in Mzansi right now."

@AbsolutelyModee also said:

"Ciara killed this dance challenge! Waffle their mother."

@thandoau added:

"I’ve watched it a million times."

