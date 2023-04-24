Uncle Waffles made South Africans proud when she made history by becoming the first Amapiano star to grace the main stage at Coachella

The star set the Sonora stage on fire after her stunning performance before Bad Bunny's closing performance

Social media has been awash with praises for the Tanzania hitmaker whose rise to fame has inspired many South Africans

Uncle Waffles is taking over the world with Amapiano and Mzansi is supporting her every step of the way.

Uncle Waffles made history by becoming the first Amapiano artist to grace the Coachella main stage. Image: @unclewaffles

The star who has been on a winning streak since hitting the limelight a few years ago recently made some history.

Uncle Waffles becomes the first Amapiano star to get a prime-time slot at Coachella

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane has been making major strides in the entertainment industry. From getting shoutouts from the one and only Drake to booking back-to-back local and international gigs.

The star is recently in the US for the Coachella festival and it's safe to say, our girl is doing the things. According to Sunday World, not only did Uncle Waffles show off her unmatched performing skills when she graced the Sonora stage before Bad Bunny's closing performance, but she also became the first Amapiano star to perform at the main stage in a prime-time slot. Talk about levels!

Uncle Waffles fans praise the star for flying the country's flag high at Coachella

The Coachella weekend is a big deal for all musicians. Mzansi couldn't help but bask in pride following Uncle Waffles' performance.

The Tanzania hitmaker shot up the Mzansi Twitter trends as fans showered her with praise for making history at Coachella.

@Am_Blujay said:

"Uncle Waffles became the one and only Amapiano Dj to ever perform at the Coachella MAIN Stage, that's a record! Congratulations young Queen ."

@ReaDaSoul wrote:

"Uncle Waffles doing Coachella is such a big deal."

@Kai_InTheKut added:

"Still in awe from watching Uncle Waffles taken on the biggest stage in the world!! I’m soo proud wow, the flood gates are open Amapiano will continue to Conquer these global stages…IT IS WRITTEN ."

Uncle Waffles slays on international Coachella stage, Mzansi goes nuts: “Uncle Waffles ke star”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that when one of our own succeeds on the global stage, Mzansi cheers them on with pride. When DJ Uncle Waffles made her way out to the Coachella stage for her set, she brought a lot of African pride.

The Swazi-born DJ was a great ambassador for the continent and looked absolutely stunning while doing it. The musician proudly brought the South African Amapiano genre to the attention of audiences worldwide.

