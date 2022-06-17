South African DJ Uncle Waffles is topping Twitter trending lists following the release of Drake's much-awaited album, Honestly, Nevermind

Many peeps took to the micro-blogging site to suggest that the God's Plan rapper incorporated an Amapiano beat to impress Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles and Drake got the rumour mill spinning when the Grammy Award-winning star gave shout-outs to the Tanzania hitmaker on several occasions

Drake dropped his seventh studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind on Friday, 17 June and the internet is in a frenzy.

Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the star stepped out of his usual rap songs to incorporate an Amapiano beat in his album. Many said he is doing it to impress the Tanzania hitmaker.

Uncle Waffles has been trending since the album release as peeps share hilarious suggestions why Drake incorporated Amapiano in his album.

@Candle_Kerese said:

"I see Drake made an album perfectly suited for Uncle Waffles. This is a dance album and to prove that he can outsell Kendrick.. and he probably will. Lately the youth listens to Microwave albums."

@HerSenzi commented:

"I’m sure anyone who does PR now understands why Drake has been giving Uncle Waffles attention."

@DeckerMashalane added:

"Drake made that album for Uncle Waffles, man shoots his shots different, that nigga different, gotta respect it."

@Cindyswa_M noted:

"Maybe Drake was trying to impress Uncle Waffles with this album and he thought he captured the piano sound?"

Cassper Nyovest says he won't sign Uncle Waffles to Family Tree: "I hope Drake signs her to OVO"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has added to the long list of celebrities and fans impressed by Uncle Waffles. The rapper headed to social media to shower the talented DJ with praises following her impressive performance at the just-ended Cotton Fest.

Following the praises, a fan suggested that the rapper should take Uncle Waffles under his Family Tree label and help her grow.

However, the Mama I Made It hitmaker made it clear that he has no plans to sign Uncle Waffles to his record label. Instead, the rapper said he is looking forward to seeing the talented DJ make it internationally, TimesLIVE reports.

