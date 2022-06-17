Master KG has showed his fans love for continuing to watch and stream Jerusalema , a hit which was released two years ago

The Limpopo-born music producer took to the timeline to show gratitude to his supporters from across the world after Jerusalema reached 500 million views on YouTube

The star shared that he's inspired to create more songs and wants to continue flying the Mzansi flag after the success of Jerusalema

Master KG has shown his fans from Mzansi and across the globe major love. The music producer thanked his supporters for continuing to stream his hit Jerusalema after it reached 500 million views on YouTube.

Master KG's 'Jerusalema' has reached 500 million views on YouTube. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born DJ dropped the track two years ago but it is still on high rotation on radio and being streamed across the globe. The song features vocals from songstress, Nomcebo Zikode.

Taking to Instagram, Master KG shared the exciting news with his fans. He captioned his post:

"It was all a dream! Half a billion is here."

TshisaLIVE reports that Master KG said he's indebted to his stans from around the world. The star said in a statement:

"I never thought one day we would be sitting at a half a billion views on YouTube for Jerusalema, but here we are. It was all a dream. My heart is full of gratitude and I’m inspired to create more and keep flying the SA flag high."

Peeps took to his comment section to congratulate him for making history.

shaunstylist said:

"You are in charge, my bro."

king_b_sa commented:

"This is amazing. This is a milestone, a never before."

palehyrsa wrote:

"First time in South Africa. We see these things ko America fela."

l__am__christian said:

"I remember jamming this song before it popped thinking this song is so underrated. Lol, sometimes you just gotta give it a lil time for people to catch the vibez! Not surprised, this song hits different. Congrats."

dj_mongameli commented:

"It's too much. No one will make this record in South Africa."

keynin.westcoast wrote:

"Biggest song in Africa still."

tinashezz added:

"You are a king and more."

Master KG becomes the most streamed SA artist on Spotify

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Master KG is the top dawg of South African music. The world-renowned Jerusalema hitmaker is now the most-streamed Mzansi artist on Spotify, according to reports.

His smash single Jerusalema changed the star's music career for the better. The song has been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify alone and has also garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

Slikouronlife reports that Master KG now has an average of 3.8 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform and has 378 000 followers. The music producer's most streamed songs include Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, Shine Your Light featuring Akon and Dali Nguwe with Nkosazana Daughter and Basetsana.

Source: Briefly News