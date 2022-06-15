Prince Kaybee is celebrating his 30th birthday by launching his new wine which is named after his little son, Milani

The Hosh hitmaker shared that they're only going to produce 7000 bottles of Milani a year be c ause it is an exclusive wine

c The award-winning music producer's fans took to Briefly News' Facebook page to wish their fave a fabulous birthday

Prince Kaybee is turning 30 this Wednesday, 15 June. The music producer is preparing to launch his own wine called Milani in celebration of his birthday. It is named after his last-born son.

Prince Kaybee is launching his new wine in celebration of his birthday. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the Hosh hitmaker shared that he and his partners are only going to produce 7000 bottles a year, adding that they'll only be available by order.

The founder of the proudly Mzansi wine captioned the video he posted on Instagram:

"It's an exclusive wine, harvested by hardworking dedicated men and women. Each bottle is signed and packaged by yours truly. We are launching soon. THANK YOU."

The star's fans took to his comment section on the photo and video-sharing app to congratulate him.

i_am_william_zv wrote:

"You are working bro. Inspiring."

curtjaymusic commented:

"ANYTHING YOU PUT YOUR MIND TO, IS ALREADY BLESSED.EXECUTE WITH NO FEAR BROTHER. TO MANY MORE BLESSINGS."

florahpitse said:

"Nazo ke!!! Black excellence. We can't wait."

philsuprem wrote:

"You are a smart guy."

embisoul added:

"Launch this brother, who wanna taste this my bro @princekaybee_sa all the best. I hope this turns out as a success and more sales, more blessings."

Briefly News readers also took to the publication's comment section on to wish their fave a happy birthday.

Drizzy Rock wrote:

"Happy birthday to the GOAT."

TOUCH SOUL S.A commented:

"Happy birthday."

Siphindile Sibiya said:

"Happy birthday my Gemini twin."

Prince Kaybee buys stake in winery

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Prince Kaybee is not just a good musician but he's also business-minded. The Hosh hitmaker bought a stake in a vineyard.

According to reports the music producer is now one of the owners at Blue Craine Vineyards in Tulbagh Western Cape. His wine brand which will drop soon is named after his bundle of joy, Milani.

The star's exciting news was shared on Twitter by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. A video of the star visiting the winery and meeting his workers for the first time is also doing the rounds on the timeline.

