Moonchild Sanelly is excited after getting a nod from American drag queen RuPaul Charles after she dropped her new album

The South African singer released her 19-track album Phases on June 10 and RuPaul took to social media to share the link of the new project

Mzansi music lovers took to the timeline to congratulate Moonchild after the American musician and TV judge gave her the co-sign and posted the link to over 4 million followers

Moonchild Sanelly has taken to social media to share her exciting news. The Mzansi singer dropped her new album recently and received a huge nod from American drag queen RuPaul Charles.

Moonchild Sanelly bagged a nod from American drag queen RuPaul Charles after she dropped her album. Image: @moonchildsanelly, @rupaulofficial

Source: Instagram

RuPaul took to his timeline to give the Thunda Thighs hitmaker a co-sign after dropping the 19-track album, Phases. She released it on 10 June.

Beaming with pride, Moonchild took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. Sharing a screenshot of RuPaul's post, the star captioned her post:

"Wake up y’all boobeams. #phases is loved by magical Ru Paul. Honey what a co-sign. Thank you Ru."

TshisaLIVE reports that the singer said the album documented the lockdown experience that was a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Peeps took to the star's timeline to congratulate her.

leratomatsoso said:

"Congratulations on your drop, love. #Phases."

gog_danger commented:

"As long as I'm part of the Grammy entourage, me Das all."

dumiiking wrote:

"ConDragulations Queen!"

kb_musiq said:

"That is too dope."

andile.m__ commented:

"At this point, if you don’t have the album then I don’t know."

quvie_m wrote:

"Honestly the only co-sign that matters, @moonchildsanelly ConDragulations, you are a winner, baybeee."

snipestyling added:

"Keep winning."

Sjava shows love to Moonchild Sanelly

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to social media recently to show love to Moonchild Sanelly. The Umama hitmaker took to Twitter a few days ago and posted a snap of Moonchild Sanelly recording in studio.

The singer did not mention whether they were together in studio with Moonchild on the day the snap was taken or whether they are working on a new song together. Along with a crown and a red heart emoji, the award-winning Mzansi musician captioned his post:

"Very special Moonchild Sanelly."

A tweep hilariously suggested that Sjava and Moonchild are an item and low-key asked when he was paying lobola for her.

