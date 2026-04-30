AfriForum's Chief Executive Officer, Kallie Kriel, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party's Jacob Zuma held a constructive meeting in Durban

The duo discussed a range of topics, including respect between cultural communities and agricultural development in traditional communities

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the meeting, debating what the purpose of the meeting was

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel met with Jacob Zuma, sparking a debate and division online. Image: @kalliekriel (X)/ izusek

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Social media is abuzz after Kallie Kriel shared that he had a constructive meeting with Jacob Zuma.

The AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details about his meeting with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader. Kriel also promised that there would be more meetings to follow.

What was the meeting about?

In his post on X, Kriel said that the meeting with the former president was constructive, noting that they discussed several topics.

“We discussed issues such as the value of mother tongue education, the promotion of mutual recognition and respect between cultural communities, agricultural development in traditional communities, and Section 235 of the South African Constitution,” he said.

Section 235 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, recognises the right of self-determination for communities sharing a common cultural and language heritage.

Kriel stated that as a civil society organisation, AfriForum was not involved in politics but was trying to secure a better future for the next generation by engaging with all stakeholders in South Africa.

“We are working for the next generation rather than the next election,” he added.

South Africans are divided by the post

Social media users were divided by the post of Kriel and Zuma together. Some criticised the civil society organisation, noting its views about Zuma over the years, while others slammed the former president for meeting with AfriForum.

@SavageJollofina asked:

“Was the ‘white genocide’ on pause when you went to visit former President Jacob Zuma?”

@MogomotsiLebot2 claimed:

“Jacob Zuma has always been shameless. He always smiles with whoever butters his bread.”

@TauYaPhaahla01 asked:

“What does MK really stand for?”

@kiffboet questioned:

“Okay, but Zuma is a criminal. Why are you associating with such a man?”

@mouga_l speculated:

“Consulting a ‘constitutional delinquent’ on the constitution must be some sort of mental illness unless this is an obvious attempt to anger CR by associating with his political enemies, which is good, as it will help keep Ramaphosa distracted and reduce ANC votes further.”

@NkunziWe asked:

“Did you ask him about the genocide that you said we blacks are doing against Afrikaners?”

@R1chainlink questioned:

“So, my GOAT listened to you while you explained Section 235? So, you were discussing Orania, Cape Independence, and more Orania expansion. My GOAT Zuma, I hope I’m wrong.”

@mfulox claimed:

“We see right through you. Your genocide propaganda failed, and now you're trying to win the heart of South Africans.”

@BalanceTruth11 said:

“Completely understand the approach of engaging with all stakeholders; however, Zuma is a criminal, so this is very worrying. The guy should be in jail and shouldn't have any input in our future, and you hold meetings with him? He ruined our country. Thoroughly confused.”

Other stories about AfriForum and Zuma

Briefly News has covered several stories about AfriForum and the former president, Zuma.

In July 2021, AfriForum asked its lawyers to begin processes to oppose Zuma's recession application.

Afriforum demanded further details about Zuma's health from the National Commissioner of Correctional Services.

AfriForum accused the Department of Correctional Services of giving Zuma special treatment.

Source: Briefly News