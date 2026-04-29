A content creator and senior politician, Athol Trollip, both held a full political discussion in a local language

The conversation focused on the state of the country and its future, but the use of language became the main talking point online

Many viewers saw the moment as a symbol of unity, pushing back against global narratives of racial division and highlighting South Africa’s diversity

Language has always carried more than just words. It holds identity, history, and often, unexpected moments of connection. When people step outside of what is expected of them, especially in public spaces, it tends to shift perceptions in ways that statistics and speeches cannot.

The picture on the left showed the parliamentary leader of Action SA. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: TikTok

A video showing Athol Trollip speaking isiXhosa during an interview has gained attention online, sparking discussions about language, identity, and unity in South Africa.The clip, posted by content creator @mnu_khaya on 26 April 2026, was filmed at the Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. In the interview, both Khaya and Trollip spoke entirely in isiXhosa while discussing politics and the future of the country.

Roland Athol Price Trollip is a well-known South African politician who currently serves as ActionSA’s Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly, a role he has held since 2024. He also acts as the party’s provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape, so it’s hardly surprising that he is comfortable speaking Xhosa. The discussion itself touched on national issues, with a focus on where the country is headed. However, much of the online reaction centred on what the interaction symbolised rather than the policy details.

Xhosa interview highlights language and unity

For many viewers, the moment stood out not just because of the conversation but because of the language used. Social media users expressed surprise and admiration at seeing a politician engage fluently in isiXhosa in such a formal setting. User @mnu_khaya is a Xhosa tutor, and seeing him conduct a full interview in Xhosa with a prominent politician touched Mzansi.

Some users connected the moment to ongoing global conversations about division, arguing that scenes like this show a different reality. Others referenced figures like Donald Trump, suggesting that narratives of division do not fully reflect what is happening on the ground in South Africa.

Athrol Trollip and Khaya had an interview in Xhosa. Image: @mnu_khaya

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loved hearing white people speak Xhosa

Tee734 said:

“Trump will think it’s AI. 😂”

Makrilavuvu said:

“Close your eyes and just listen to this conversation. 🙈”

MvuyVelakubi said:

“Hats off to you, Khaya. 👏 You make me proud of our indigenous language as Xhosa people. 🙌”

Lilongwe said:

“Athol Trollip, one of the best leaders.”

Joyce Ndiaye said:

“White Xhosa speakers, this is beautiful. 🥰”

Vaniswa said:

“Khaya, thank you for representing our isiXhosa so well. ❤️ We love you from the Eastern Cape.”

Mthembu said:

“Proud moment as South Africans. We need to learn each other’s languages. Goosebumps.”

Catherine Tshabalala said:

“You guys make us proud of South Africa. Keep it up and teach others.”

L. Mphathiswa said:

“You guys are my favourite. I know Mr Trollip speaks isiXhosa through someone I know.”

Moyo Thindere said:

“It’s great to learn other people’s languages. I salute you guys.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to speaking Xhosa

A musician and Justin Bieber lookalike based in the Mother City shared a humorous viral video of himself speaking Xhosa.

A popular toddler, Zuluboy, left social media users in stitches after sharing his reason for speaking isiXhosa when in the village.

A white Cape Town man recently went viral on TikTok for his fluent isiXhosa conversation, impressing South Africans online.

Source: Briefly News