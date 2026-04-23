Another old video of influencer Leleti Nkosi showing off a luxury car resurfaced, drawing renewed criticism online

The clip gained attention amid ongoing fraud allegations involving her husband and frozen assets worth millions

Social media users pointed to the video as an example of how past posts can resurface and shape public perception

Social media never forgets, and Leleti's story shows what exactly that means. Another old clip has resurfaced, and this time, it’s adding more fuel to an already heated situation.

The picture on the left showed Leleti posing next to her fancy car. Image: Leleti Nkosi

Source: Facebook

An old video of influencer Leleti Nkosi has resurfaced online, once again placing her under scrutiny as investigations involving her husband continue to unfold. The clip, originally shared in 2023, shows Nkosi proudly speaking about her luxury car, describing it as a beast and joking about how people often expect a man to be behind the wheel, only to find her.

However, the resurfacing of the video comes at a sensitive time. Her husband, Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi, is currently under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit over alleged Eskom-related fraud. Authorities have already secured a preservation order freezing multiple properties and luxury vehicles linked to the case.

Past posts fuel backlash amid investigation

This context has shifted how many people view the old clip by user @ministeryatiktok. What was once seen as a moment of celebration is now being reinterpreted by some as part of a larger narrative around wealth and its origins. Online reactions were mixed but largely critical, with many users saying the situation highlights how a digital footprint can resurface at any time.

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Others warned that social media posts, especially those showcasing luxury lifestyles, can take on new meaning when circumstances change. As the investigation continues, the resurfaced video serves as a reminder of how quickly public perception can shift, and how the past rarely stays buried online.

The visual on the left showed Sibusiso Nkosi who is accused of fraud. Image: Leleti Nkosi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Thitha wrote:

“You guys in a few weeks after the dust has settled ‘they can never make me hate you’.”

Tshiamo Mashele asked:

“Why am I seeing a lot of her videos now?”

likhona_m wrote:

“People were retrenched due to loadshedding, so njeee I am really mad.”

Vizo joked:

“Now let’s look at the Instagram screenshot on page 182 of bundle 3…”

Bonnie Talks asked:

“What, there’s no way a person would say this?”

Pretty Lala said:

“Eating in silence and in private is important.”

Sibulelo Lungile Mqwathi wrote:

“One thing, Dr will be back, they will be saying ‘no one would make me hate you’.”

Minister ya Tiktok wrote:

“Leleti Nkosi and Siyabonga Nkosi.”

🇿🇦TumeloTaliban🇦🇫 said:

“But signs are always there yaz, we just choose to mind our business.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about corruption

South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was arrested on 2 April 2026 following allegations of corruption.

A man posted a TikTok video after going through the social media profile of a lifestyle influencer who has been implicated in a case of corruption at Eskom.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will remain behind bars as his legal troubles continue to compound.

Source: Briefly News