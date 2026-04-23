An old video of influencer Leleti Nkosi resurfaced online, showing her casually asking about load shedding while vacationing abroad, which has now drawn intense backlash

The clip gained traction after her husband, Siyabonga Nkosi, was implicated in a major Eskom-related fraud investigation involving inflated contracts and millions in losses

Social media users criticised the video as insensitive and tone-deaf, with many linking the country’s power struggles to the alleged corruption now under investigation

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When they talk about digital footprint and being careful with what you post, this is what they were referring to. An old vacation clip has come back to haunt a popular influencer, and this time, the timing couldn’t be worse.

The picture on the left showed Leleti and her husband posing in their traditional attire. Image: Leleti Nkosi

Source: Facebook

An old video of influencer Leleti Nkosi has resurfaced online, sparking outrage after fresh allegations emerged against her husband, businessman Siyabonga Nkosi. The clip, originally posted on 22 April 2026, shows Nkosi casually asking South Africans whether load shedding is still a thing while she was on vacation abroad, a moment that has now taken on a very different tone.

At the time, the video may have come across as lighthearted, but recent developments have shifted public perception dramatically. Many social media users began linking the resurfaced clip to the serious allegations facing her husband, with some calling the video tone-deaf given the country’s ongoing electricity struggles.

According to findings by the Special Investigating Unit, Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi has been implicated in a large-scale fraud case involving Eskom. Investigators allege that between 2021 and 2023, contracts for essential equipment were inflated far beyond market value, contributing to significant financial losses for the power utility.

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Resurfaced video sparks outrage amid scandal

The SIU confirmed it has secured a preservation order to freeze assets linked to Nkosi, including multiple properties and luxury vehicles, as part of its investigation. The case centres around irregular procurement practices at major power stations, where equipment was allegedly overpriced and, in some cases, not even required.

With load shedding remaining a sensitive issue for many South Africans, the resurfaced video quickly drew criticism. Some users accused the influencer of being disconnected from everyday struggles, while others suggested the timing of the clip’s resurfacing added fuel to an already heated situation.

While investigations are still ongoing and no criminal conviction has been confirmed, the situation has once again highlighted how quickly public sentiment can shift, especially when old social media posts like the one posted by user @basanie93 resurface.

The screenshot on the left showed Leleti on vacation from an old video. Image: Leleti Nkosi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lethileths wrote:

“This is so disrespectful.”

SthandwaSamaNjinji wrote:

“R50 = 13 units.”

$ne wrote:

“Being humble is very important in life.”

Lindzz wrote:

“She was making fun of us.”

ayandantukantu wrote:

“Digital footprint.”

snatched.by.nkosazana wrote:

“R200 = 56 units.”

Latoya Jobela wrote:

“Mind you, she knew.”

Thabs wrote:

“The nerve.”

Tumza Mellow wrote:

“It’s going to be a long year for her.”

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Source: Briefly News