South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will remain behind bars as his legal troubles continue to compound

He appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 22 April 2026 for his bail hearing after his arrest over a week ago

The judge ruled that Nkosi failed to show that releasing him on bail would not be in the interests of justice, and his application was dismissed

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With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Fannie Nkosi remains behind bars. Image: @chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Masemola's bail application has been dismissed after he appeared in court in Tshwane on 22 April 2026.

Nkosi appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court after he was arrested earlier in the month. The judge, reading the ruling, stated that Nkosi did not prove that it was in the interests of justice to release him on bail. He also failed to cooperate during the investigation. The judge noted that he remained silent when asked about the items found in his home during a raid, including R52,700, case dockets, and police equipment.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News