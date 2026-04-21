The South African Police Service is investigating a murder case after a Johannesburg informal trader was murdered

The woman's death was captured on CCTV footage, and it shows how she and the suspect got into an altercation

Netizens were devastated, and calls for the suspect's arrest and detention increased

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ senior journalist, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens were devastated by the death of an informal trader. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed a Johannesburg informal trader in the CBD on 19 April 2026. The incident went viral on social media and prompted calls for justice and swift police action.

According to TimesLIVE, the woman was shot and killed on the corner of Wolmarans and Wanderers Streets in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. In a video of the incident, Tabeth Chidziva, who sold braai meat, was shown in an altercation with the suspect. Chidziva then moves from the man and returns to wave a green plate on his face. The suspect produced a firearm and shot her two times before walking away.

SAPS investigates the case

According to the South African Police Service, the police arrived on the scene and found her in a pool of blood. No arrests have been made. The police have called on anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop line or the nearest police station.

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What did netizens say?

Social media commentators on X conveyed their condolences. Some discussed the man's actions. Chimbwa posted about her death on his @cde_begar X account.

The killing of a woman in Johannesburg shocked netizens. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

View the post here:

Chimbwa described her as a hardworking woman who was trying to survive.

“Rest in peace, Tabeth. May the earth hold you gently. You didn't deserve to die over a plate of food.”

Honest African said:

“Unfortunate situation. With the benefit of hindsight and life, she could have avoided all this by sharing the meal. I know of a lot of people who died for less in JHB. Worse still, if you speak broken Zulu and try to show them you're equal with them, they won't hesitate.”

Emmanuel said:

“That lady was protecting her child, who was being harassed by that guy. The girl with a black jacket is her daughter, and she is pregnant.”

Louis the Lion said:

“There is no reason whatsoever to kill another human being. Live by the gun and die by the gun.”

Tinnammou said:

“Very unfortunate incident. Nowadays, if you get into an argument with someone and they don't seem to understand you, just let them be. We live amongst cruel people.”

HumanRights112 said:

“There is no justification for such a cold, barbaric execution over an argument.”

3 Briefly News articles about female murders

A police officer in Gauteng killed his female colleague and shot his wife before killing himself on 12 October 2025 in Bronkhortspruit, Gauteng. The police pursued the officer when he escaped, and he shot at them when cornered before fatally shooting himself.

Two women in Tshwane were killed on 26 October 2025 in Mamelodi East. The cousins, Balesang and Tshiamo Moramaga, were at an establishment when one of them argued with her boyfriend, who allegedly shot and killed them.

Marathon runner Chinette Gallichan was gunned down in Johannesburg outside the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). She was shot on 23 March 2026

Source: Briefly News