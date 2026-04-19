Two men were shot dead in a drive-by incident on the M1 Higginson Highway, Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal

The victims were found in stationary vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds during a police investigation

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Two men were shot dead in a suspected drive-by shooting. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL, CHATSWORTH - Two men were shot dead in a suspected drive-by shooting on the M1 Higginson Highway in Chatsworth on Saturday night, 18 April 2026.

Police found two men inside a stationary vehicle

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene near the RK Khan's off-ramp at about 9:30 pm, where they found two men inside a stationary vehicle, both with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assessed the victims but found no signs of life and declared them dead at the scene.

It is understood the men had been travelling in a vehicle that had come to a stop when another vehicle approached. Occupants of the second vehicle opened fire before fleeing the area. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were already at the scene when medics arrived and subsequently cordoned off the area for further investigation. Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

@15TeeJay said:

"It’s a rival company, the investigation should start there."

@CastleLarger said:

"Absolutely everything in KZN has organized crime involvement. Every small business must pay a protection fee. Until the mafia is crushed we always see these media reports."

@Cia_1927 said:

"The pepetrators must just hand themselves over becuase, NIU will find them."

@Katli_MaKopo said:

"South Africa has failed to deal with the killings in this country."

@GamsahabnidaL said:

"They were fighting for business here."

Other crime-related stories

A man has been shot and killed in Verulam, north of Durban, in a case that has left family members devastated and police investigating a possible murder. According to Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram, officers were dispatched to Estuary Drive in Riverview on Tuesday morning at approximately 06:22 after reports of a man lying unresponsive in the roadway.

A pregnant woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was shot during an incident at Port Edward Main Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to reports of a shooting at the beach parking area at about 22:30, where paramedics found a woman in her early 30s, who is four months pregnant, with a gunshot wound. The shooting allegedly followed a violent altercation that broke out during a romantic encounter inside a vehicle.

A woman is fighting for her life in a Gauteng hospital after she was shot three times in Bedfordview. The shooting happened on the Boeing Road N3 underpass in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni. The woman is said to be in a critical but stable condition. Law enforcement officials can’t ascertain whether the shooting was an attempted hit or an attempted hijacking.

Source: Briefly News