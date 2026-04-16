A Pietermaritzburg school principal, Philani Njokwe, has been reported missing since Tuesday, 14 April 2026

The principal's family and school urge the public to assist in locating the missing principal

Social media users reacted with prayers and worries about the safety of school leaders

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A search is underway for a Pietermaritzburg school principal. Image: Edendale Technical High School

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL, PETERMARITZBURG - A search is underway for a Pietermaritzburg school principal who went missing after leaving home for work on Tuesday morning, 14 April 2026.

Travelling to the school but never arrived

Philani Njokwe, principal of Edendale Technical High School, was last seen at about 06:54 while travelling to the school but never arrived and has not been heard from since. His family reported him missing and said they are deeply concerned for his safety, appealing to the public for any information that could assist in locating him. The school also issued a call on social media, urging the community to help trace his whereabouts.

The circumstances of his disappearance remain unclear, and attempts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful. uMgungundlovu District police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed that a missing person case has been opened at Plessislaer Police Station and urged anyone with information to come forward.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the missing Pietermaritzburg school principal.

Sthembile Sithole said:

"May the Lord Almighty protect him in Jesus name amen."

Gugulethu Yvonne Dlamini said:

"All principals are abducted these days nhe? Not so Long ago a principal from Umdingi High was also reported missing."

Nonny Pebetsi said:

"What is happening in South Africa?"

Mponnie Motloung said:

"Praying for his safety return. This is heartbreaking."

Philile Masikane said:

"What is happening in the world? You should also go to the radio and asked for a shout out maybe you will be found safe."

Sile Busani said:

"I wish he could be found alive Lord. We cursed ourselves because we saw wealth even when there is nothing. They sent him money, he works for his family."

The school also issued a call on social media. Image: Edendale Technical High School

Source: Facebook

Other school-related incidents

Some principals would rather pay protection fees to save their schools from being vandalised than wait for the department to fix any problems. That’s according to Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation, who detailed how some schools in Cape Town were so desperate that they were paying ‘protectors’ to keep them safe. Manuel added that in some cases, even parents were asked to contribute to the protection fees.

The South African Police Service in Gauteng arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the house robbery and murder of a school principal in Maokeng Extension, Tembisa, during which the principal’s wife and son were also assaulted. A 50-year-old man was taken into custody.

South Africans are in a state of disbelief following the news that a principal was shot dead in his car before school began. The principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was killed while waiting outside the school. A woman, who is believed to be his wife, was also wounded when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

Source: Briefly News