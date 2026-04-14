Pretoria Parents Up In Arms Over Academic Crisis at Theresa Park School
- Parents at Theresa Park Secondary School have demanded a meeting with the principal after only 30 out of 270 Grade 9 learners passed Afrikaans
- They say pupils have gone months without an Afrikaans teacher, with exams just two weeks away
- Parents also raised concerns about poor sanitary conditions, saying the environment is not conducive to learning.
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PRETORIA — Parents of pupils at Theresa Park Secondary School in Pretoria are up in arms over what they describe as an academic crisis at the school.
They gathered this morning, 14 April 2026, to demand a meeting with the principal to address their concerns.
Why are the parents outraged?
According to eNCA, the frustration comes after only 30 of the 270 Grade 9 learners passed Afrikaans. Parents said the situation is made worse by the fact that learners have not had an Afrikaans teacher for months, despite exams being just two weeks away.
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They allege that a teacher was previously appointed for a short period, but was not registered with the South African Council for Educators (SACE) and was not qualified for the position.
See video here:
Unsanitary conditions at the school
In addition to academic concerns, parents also raised issues about the sanitary conditions at the school, saying the environment is not conducive to learning.
The school is described as a makeshift facility that has been in place for four years, even though parents say they were promised a proper brick-and-mortar school.
Parents say they went to the school to engage with the principal about these pressing matters.
Social media weighed in
@Bubu38228218 said:
"Parents are sometimes unfair. The school appoint teachers,its the department's responsibility.What must the poor principal do if the District its failing on its duties?? they must go toyi toyi at the district office."
@mm40014551 asked:
"Why, in 2026, are black kids still being compelled to learn this language? This is one of the ANC failures."
@KamaBaliwe said:
"Solution is to discontinue the subject and replace it with coding & futurist skills."
@PULZmotswafrika said:
"The language crisis in Gauteng is really tricky"
@SaveS12943 asked:
"How many passed English and Maths?"
Parents protest outside Milnerton school
In related news, tensions rose outside Milnerton high school after police used stun grenades to disperse angry community members. Community members gathered outside the school to protest after a bullying incident sparked national outrage. The incident reportedly occurred on 16 October 2025, but only made headlines when a video of the incident went viral. In the video, a group of learners could be seen physically and mentally abusing a Grade 10 pupil, while others cheered.
Tension outside Addington primary school
In another incident, frustrations over school placements boiled over on 15 January 2026 at Addington Primary School in Durban as parents held a protest outside the school gates. Anti-immigration group, March and March joined in the protest outside the school, claiming foreign pupils were taking the place of South African children.
Briefly News also reported that a primary school in the North West temporarily closed after the ceiling allegedly collapsed during class. The incident occurred following recent heavy storms, which local residents say worsened the condition of the aging building.The school, constructed in the 1970s, has long faced structural problems, including leaking roofs, unstable ceilings, and deteriorating walls. Community members said repeated complaints over the past 15 years have largely gone unaddressed. The closure affects hundreds of learners.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.