A 42-year-old truck driver has been arrested after a large consignment of explosives was seized

The arrest follows a joint law enforcement operation at the Beitbridge border post near Musina

The suspect is expected to appear in the Musina District Magistrate's Court

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A large consignment of explosives was seized. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO, MUSINA - South Africans on social media had a lot to say after a 42-year-old truck driver was arrested following a large consignment of explosives that was seized during a joint law enforcement operation at the Beitbridge border post near Musina.

Thousands of blasting cartridges

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said the truck was intercepted on Friday, 10 April 2026, by a multidisciplinary team. A search of the vehicle uncovered thousands of blasting cartridges, connector capsules and detonator fuse reels, with the combined value of the explosives and the truck estimated at nearly R2.8 million.

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Hawks spokesperson Avela Fumba said the driver attempted to evade arrest but was swiftly apprehended. He added that the interception served as a warning that authorities would not allow the country's borders to be used to traffic dangerous materials, noting that the explosives could have caused widespread harm. The suspect is expected to appear in the Musina District Magistrate's Court on Monday, 13 April 2026, where he will face charges including possession of explosives.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the explosives.

Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela asked:

"CIT heists equipment?"

Mathobela Masebe said

"There's no way corrupt politicians are not involved; that's why they protect them."

Kennel Deep said:

"Those people should start singing to whom they were delivering those things to."

Jeanne Smith said:

"Somewhere in SA, they wanted to blow something up."

Ada Smith said:

"Yes, probably for the syndicates of CIT heists."

Kay Kay Molobi said:

"Culprits should be charged with terrorism. This is too much."

The driver attempted to evade arrest but was swiftly apprehended. Image: BMA/X

Source: Twitter

Other crime-related stories

The arrest of two men for the possession of explosives has sparked a debate online. The men, aged 45 and 50, were arrested by Polokwane International Airport South African Police Service (SAPS) members. They were travelling in a Toyota Quantum, pulling a trailer, along the N1 North in Polokwane. They are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a suspect for trying to smuggle explosives into South Africa at the Beitbridge border in Limpopo. The suspect reportedly concealed the explosives in a trailer which a vehicle towed. The 28-year-old and the explosives were bound for Cape Town in the Western Cape. He is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrates' Court on charges of contravening the Explosives Act.

DHA Minister Dr Leon Schreiber heralded one of the Border Management Authority's (BMA) recent successes: preventing 20 foreign children from illegally entering the country. This follows on from the 14 who were prevented from entry over the weekend. DHA Minister Dr Leon Schreiber heralded one of the Border Management Authority's (BMA) recent successes: preventing 20 foreign children from illegally entering the country.

Source: Briefly News