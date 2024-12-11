Border Management Authorities stopped a taxi from entering the country carrying 25 foreigners

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

20 of the passengers were children who have since been handed over to Zimbabwean child welfare

South Africans aren't celebrating the news, as they feel many more gain entry into the country daily

A taxi driver was arrested for trying to smuggle 25 foreigners into the country illegally at Beitbridge, but South Africans aren't impressed. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Minister is celebrating little successes at the border, but South Africans aren’t impressed.

DHA Minister Dr Leon Schreiber heralded one of the Border Management Authority's (BMA) recent successes: preventing 20 foreign children from illegally entering the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This follows on from the 14 who were prevented entry over the weekend.

Taxi driver arrested for transporting illegal immigrants

A taxi driver was arrested on Monday, 9 December, after he attempted to smuggle 25 foreign nationals into the country at the Beitbridge Port of Entry. According to the BMA, most of the passengers were children.

“Among them were 20 children between the ages of 5 and 14, being unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhumane conditions said BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi.

The children were handed over to child welfare authorities in Zimbabwe.

South Africans not impressed

Social media users were not impressed with the news, with many saying that many others were smuggled into the country and weren’t stopped.

@PressPlaySA stated:

“1 out of 100 taxis. 99 pass successfully every day carrying illegal foreigners.”

@Brettbenraphael added:

“Trust me when I say this was probably his 100th trip, and he's not the only one.”

@MbanjwaMbuso96 stated:

“Just a drop of water in the ocean. Half of Africa is already here, so there is nothing to applaud.”

@Nna_Ke_Tlhapi added:

“My guy, that's nothing. Just go to Hillbrow.”

@Luteendo asked:

“One arrest like this in one month. How many made it to South Africa, though?”

@Hans32284718 said:

“Build the Trump wall around South Africa. As citizens, we are willing to donate on top of our taxes.”

@SikhathiCharity added:

“It’s happening daily; you sound like u only hear about this today.”

BMA rescues 20 children from being smuggled into SA

In a related article, the BMA arrested one man for trying to smuggle children into the country.

Border guards also prevented eight Bangladeshi nationals from entering the country illegally at Beitbridge.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were happy but thought that more could be done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News