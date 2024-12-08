The Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested one man for trying to smuggle children into the country

Border guards also prevent eight Bangladeshi nationals from entering the country illegally at Beitbridge

South Africans had suggestions for the BMA and Department of Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber

Border officials rescued 14 children who were being smuggled into the country and also prevented eight Bangladeshi nationals from entering the country illegally. Image: Marco Longari

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is cracking down on illegal operations at the country’s ports of entry.

BMA has made two major breakthroughs, preventing eight foreigners from entering the country and rescuing 14 children.

The breakthroughs were thanks to BMA’s festive season operational plan.

Children rescued at Lebombo Port of Entry

On Friday, 6 December, BMA officials stopped a minibus taxi at the Lebombo port of entry. Upon searching the vehicle, they found 14 undocumented children from Mozambique who the driver was trying to smuggle into the country.

The driver was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting illegal entry. The children were handed over to the Department of Social Development.

Bangladeshi nationals intercepted

A day later, eight Bangladeshi nationals were prevented from illegally entering the country at Beitbridge.

The men were dropped off near the border by a minibus taxi and were spotted by patrolling guards.

South Africans have suggestions

While some praised the Department of Home Affairs and the BMA for the breakthroughs, others suggested ways Leon Schreiber could improve.

@Jonatha63315790 said:

“Thank you, Minister, for the good work. But please address the elephant in the room, which is to install proper border walls to find a long-term solution for South Africa’s borders.”

@ZandiMlo added:

“Build a higher wall and start insisting on body cams. Stop extending Visas. The recent policy around Nigeria is hurting our passport status globally.”

@Dashcampros asked:

“And those crossing everywhere else besides at legit ports of entry?”

@PressPlaySA stated:

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s been happening for 30 years. Millions have entered the country illegally, and many kids have been trafficked. Hence the mess we are in.”

@Tindzeft said:

“We need more soldiers at the border since a proper wall is a pipe dream.”

@MbanjwaMbuso96 exclaimed:

“Only eight out of the millions that are entering every day. This country is a joke.”

@Lumie1146474 stated:

“Deport them. Stop irritating us, please.”

Border enforcement made difficult by damaged fence

Briefly News previously reported how the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was battling to do their job effectively.

The SANDF officers stationed at the border said their job was made difficult by a damaged fence at the SA and Zimbabwean border.

The government spent R37 million on the border fence dividing the two countries, but it was cut by Zimbabweans to enter the country.

