A young man shared that his parents left him at the Botswana border while attending business

During his seven-hour wait, the boy entertained himself with a ball and sat alone in the car

Members from the online community found the situation hilarious and noted the boy must've done something terrible not to be trusted to stay home

A young man's parents left him at the Botswana border while away on business. Images: @stanza.reloaded

Sometimes, parents find it challenging to trust their children with responsibilities, fearing they might not be ready for the tasks they are assigned.

In one case, a set of parents allegedly showed complete distrust when they left their son at a neighbouring country's border while they attended to important business matters.

Boredom at the border

Using the handle @stanza.reloaded on TikTok, a young man named Stanza uploaded a video on the social media platform telling app users that the lack of trust came from them not wanting him alone in the house while they were away.

Instead of staying with friends or family, Stanza travelled with his parents to Botswana but had to say goodbye at the border as he did not have a passport, as mentioned in his comment section.

The TikTokker also said the following when an app user asked if his parents came back for him:

"Yes, they did. I waited seven hours, though."

During those long hours, Stanza entertained himself with a ball while waiting at the border that separated Botswana from the North West province.

The young man may also have waited in the car the parents left behind.

Curiosity in the comments

After watching the viral video, many social media users wondered about the young man's circumstances, finding it rather humorous that he was alone with nobody to keep him company.

@topteir_asa joked with the TikTokker:

"I’m coming to pick you up. Stay there."

@kgangkennantsenka wrote in the comment section:

"You must be a whole problem. I can see that even the trucks that queue there daily aren't there."

@yrnlebo shared a similar experience:

"My dad left me at the border of Swaziland because I needed an abridged 'what-what.' I was at that lodge there for 10 hours."

@ntshembo_hope1 laughed when they asked:

"What if your ball crossed the border?"

@aziwe20 said to Stanza:

"No, you must really have a bad track record."

@lebo_mgby wrote in the comments:

"You must’ve done something devious because, huh? What did you do?"

@pako.aaphiri asked the online community:

'Which level of parenting is this?"

