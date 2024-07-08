A Mzansi gent felt relieved that no woman wanted to be with him

He shared on TikTok that this way, he can peacefully chow his own money

The single man shared a video of himself devouring a drumstick

A single man on TikTok shared why he is happy that no woman is interested in him.

The happy gent has been cast out of the bracket of eligible bachelors based on his tax bracket.

Mzansi single men are happier

A single man on TikTok shared reasons why he is overjoyed that women did not find him attractive. The Manasi is relaxing in the car, devouring a piece of chicken with no regrets.

Women have clarified that they will not be lowering their standards and have announced that they will not date a man who earns under R15,000 a month. The unbothered agent did not want to go against the women’s standards and would rather spend time alone than chase after a woman who would chow his money anyway.

The single man captioned his clip:

“Me eating my money peacefully because no woman wants to settle with someone earning under 15K a month these days.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi women know their worth

Women have decided who they want to be with and settle down with. They have clarified that tax brackets matter in a relationship and that if a man earns less than R15,000 monthly, they should forget about them.

A guy from Ekurhuleni accepted women’s standards and showed his happiness as a single man. Netizens love the gent’s reasoning and commented:

@Shenge shared why men cheat:

"He he, this is why women end up dating the same guy, less than 15% of the population earns less than 10k."

@PETER MARKETS worried about his love life:

"They reject bro for 15k i lost hope with my 4k."

@happiness shared words of wisdom:

"Your salary should never be the reason for someone to be with u or reject you."

