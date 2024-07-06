A man in a TikTok video looked like he works at the best place with amazing employers at a Western Cape mechanic shop

In the video, the men's employers decided to spoil the man who works at a car repair shop with a big gift

People were in awe after seeing how the man's bosses showed him gratitude for his hard work in the company

One man in a TikTok video went viral because of a big surprise at work. A video shows just how close-knit his co-workers are.

Western Cape employers at a car repair shop presented their employee with a car as a gift in a TikTok video. Image: @gwentruter1

The video of the man received thousands of likes from online users. People's hearts were moved when they saw a cute exchange between an employer and his employee.

Man gets car as gift from boss

In a TikTok video by @gwentruter1, a man got a big surprise after his employer gave him a car at work. Many people were touched by the video showing the wholesome moment at work when he got keys to his VW Citi Golf. Watch the clip:

SA applauds generous employer

Many people thought the employer was a generous man. Netizens raised concerns about how well he treated his employees.

Danie said:

"A work place like that will grow if you look after them they wil look after you, I wish my employer is like that even a thank you wil be great."

iqb commented:

"The most hurtful thing is to be unappreciated and overlooked."

hoerkindvangam wrote:

"There is stll hope for South AfriCa just look at the repspect all off them got for eatch athor."

SHOW 23 applauded:

"Look after your employees....They will look after your business..Love this."

MyThululu100 cheered:

"How the two guys quickly rushed to embrace him ❤️Thank you."

Ismail Essop said:

"Finally one good boss in SA, what happen to appreciation?"

henrykevin367 was touched:

"Today just did 11 years with same company not even a sign of appreciation."

