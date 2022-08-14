The Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny had his Bugatti Chiron bumped into by a Lamborghini Urus driver

The expensive luxury car crash happened outside the Reggaeton star's new restaurant in Miami on its opening night

Bad Bunny's Chiron costs an eye-watering R50 million, and Lamborghini's best-selling Urus SUV retails for R4.45 million

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had a terrible opening night at his Miami restaurant when his Bugatti Chiron was knocked.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny recently had his Bugatti Chiron involved in a fender bender. Image: Netcarshow / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

According to RoadandTrack, the incident happened on Thursday, 11 August and the other car involved in the low-speed crash outside the establishment was a Lamborghini Urus.

The cars were in a valet line, and the overzealous Urus driver nudged the Italian SUV into the rear of the Chiron in full view of a hundred or so people in a viral video posted on YouTube.

The party continued despite the mishap, but it does question whether this is one of the priciest fender benders of all time, as the Chiron is worth R50 million and the Urus R4.45 million. Luckily, both cars are insured.

The true cost of Bugatti Chiron supercar ownership is laid bare, and it isn't pretty

Briefly News reports that the Bugatti Chiron needs to be serviced roughly every 14 months for $25 000, or R411 000, to keep the French supercar performing optimally.

YouTuber Steve Hamilton of The Hamilton Collection says the Chiron is worth $3 million.

The French carmaker has fitted a quad-turbocharged engine to the supercar, and its speedometer has a 500km/h mark on the instrument cluster.

According to Bugatti, the engine needs 60 000 litres of air pumped through the motor every minute to keep it cool. Hamilton made a video showing what Chiron will cost to maintain once its warranty and service plan expires in November 2022. The carbon ceramic brakes for all four wheels will cost around R2 million to replace.

