A bizarre crash between a Hyundai and a Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder has gone viral

The incident was recorded via CCTV footage in the United Kingdom and the Hyundai driver is clearly at fault

The person fails to see the expensive Lamborghini in oncoming traffic as the Hyundai turns right resulting in a crash

If there was no video footage, it would be hard to fathom how a Hyundai driver drove their sedan on top of a Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder's bonnet.

A Lamborghini driver in the UK found themselves in the unfortunate position of having a Hyundai landing on their supercar's bonnet. Image: Facebook / Getty stock

The bizarre incident was caught on CCTV footage and shows a Hyundai driver turning right onto a street and failing to see a Lamborghini on its right-hand side.

The two cars collide and the South Korean car's two wheels end up on top of the Italian supercar's bonnet. The driver of the sedan proceeds to continue accelerating while aloft the Lamborghini's bodywork.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident happened in Leeds and police confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

According to Zero2Turbo, the Hyundai driver was probably thinking If I carry on maybe no one will notice.

The Lamborghini is worth around R5 million and is powered by a V12 engine capable of reaching 100km/h from a standstill in less than 2.5 seconds, Bloomberg reports.

