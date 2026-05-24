The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has expressed profound grief following the unexpected death of its colleague, friend, and committed member, Paul Kimani Kaberia, widely known among listeners and peers as Diblo.

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Diblo died earlier today while undergoing medical care at Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital after a brief illness.

Up until his passing, Kaberia served as a lively radio presenter at Radio Jambo. His deep enthusiasm for sport, vibrant delivery, and distinctive voice earned him a wide audience, connecting with millions of fans across Kenya. He was widely regarded as a gifted storyteller who enriched sports broadcasting and contributed significantly to the growth of sports journalism in the country.

Outside his broadcasting career, Diblo played an important role within the SJAK community. He was an active member of SJAK FC, where his skill, friendship, and strong team spirit—both on and off the field—made him a cherished presence. His involvement in the sports media fraternity consistently brought energy, unity, and encouragement to those around him.

A statement from the association noted: “We have lost not only a talented journalist, but also a brother and teammate whose love for the game was evident in all he did. His passing creates a significant gap within the sports journalism community and SJAK FC. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and the Radio Africa Group during this painful period.”

SJAK has extended heartfelt sympathy to the family of Paul Kimani Kaberia, his colleagues at Radio Jambo, and the wider media industry, affirming its solidarity in mourning this loss.

Source: Briefly News