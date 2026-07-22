Romanda Hombir, a 27-year-old clinical audiologist, was crowned Miss World South Africa 2026 on Mandela Day

A TikTok video shared by @allthingsmisssa showed excited fans singing and chanting for Hombir, melting hearts across Mzansi

Hombir will represent South Africa at the 75th Miss World pageant in Vietnam this August

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @allthingsmisssa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is celebrating new Miss World South Africa Romanda Hombir, after a TikTok video showed her fans singing for her.

The coronation took place on Mandela Day at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn, Pretoria. New license holder Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala placed the crown on her head that evening.

Who is Romanda Hombir?

Hombir, 27, hails from kaNyamazane in Mpumalanga and works as a clinical audiologist. She is also a motivational speaker and model with a passion for community work.

Hombir founded the Caring Purpose Foundation to help vulnerable communities across South Africa. The foundation runs literacy programmes, nutrition drives, health screenings and skills training. She also advocates for women living with endometriosis, PCOS and fibroids nationwide.

A TikTok video of her being celebrated is making rounds online as crowds gathered to sing and dance for their new queen. Excited fans in the comments section of the clip praised her as a proud representative of Mzansi.

Hombir now lives in Faerie Glen and dreams of working with the United Nations. She hopes to focus on healthcare, education and nutrition access for communities. Her Beauty With a Purpose project focuses on accessible healthcare for young people. The project also promotes education and skills development across under-resourced areas nationwide.

Hombir previously placed second runner-up at Miss World South Africa in 2024. She also finished in the top three at Miss Supranational South Africa this year. Hombir will now represent South Africa at the 75th Miss World pageant. The global event takes place in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5.

South Africans in the comment section of @allthingsmisssa say they are proud to see her carry the country’s flag. Many are already calling her a worthy ambassador for South Africa abroad.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving Romanda Hombir

Romanda Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa on 11 July 2026 at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn.

A viral video clip of Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir at work went viral on X.

Bajabulise Thela was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026 at the pageant held in Menlyn on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News