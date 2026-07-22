Polokwane City chairman Jonny Mogaladi is weighing offers from both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for defender Thabang Matuludi

A source confirmed Mogaladi has agreed to sell the Bafana Bafana international, with a decision expected within days

Matuludi's contract situation is adding pressure on Polokwane City to finalise a deal before the transfer window closes

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Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi is set to leave the club before the 2026/27 season kicks off, with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns locked in a transfer battle for his signature.

Both Soweto giants have ramped up their pursuit of the Bafana Bafana fullback, and the matter now rests with Rise and Shine chairman Jonny Mogaladi, who is reviewing the competing proposals from the two clubs.

Mogaladi Evaluating Offers as Deadline Looms

Sources familiar with the situation confirm that Mogaladi is open to parting ways with Matuludi and is taking his time to identify the most favourable deal for both club and player.

"The boss wants a little bit of space to choose the right offer for both the player and the club," a source told KickOff. "He has agreed to sell the player, and he is expected to leave."

Urgency surrounds the negotiations due to Matuludi's contract status. The defender has only one year left on his current deal, meaning Polokwane City face the prospect of losing him for nothing if they fail to sell during the current transfer window, as he would become eligible to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

Pirates Seeking Boost After Ndlovu Disappointment

For Orlando Pirates, landing Matuludi would provide a timely lift following a frustrating setback in the transfer market. The Buccaneers had been on the verge of signing winger Siyanda Ndlovu, with the player having already undergone a medical, before he reversed course and opted to join Sundowns instead.

Securing Matuludi would therefore represent a meaningful addition for Pirates as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Matuludi earned his place in the Bafana Bafana squad that travelled to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he did not make an appearance in any of South Africa's matches during the tournament. His inclusion nonetheless underlines his standing as one of the more highly regarded fullbacks in the PSL, and explains the level of interest from two of the country's most ambitious clubs.

A final decision from Mogaladi is anticipated in the coming days.

Source: Briefly News