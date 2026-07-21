FIFA Confirms Bafana Bafana’s Historic Top-25 Finish at World Cup 2026
- Bafana Bafana's return to the FIFA World Cup ended with a historic milestone that few predicted before the tournament
- South Africa's performances earned recognition despite an early knockout exit in North America
- FIFA's final tournament standings reveal where Hugo Broos' side finished among all 48 nations
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Bafana Bafana have finished among the top 25 teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after FIFA released the tournament's final standings following the conclusion of the competition on Sunday, 19 July. South Africa shared 25th place with Ecuador after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the country's history before bowing out in the Round of 32.
The final rankings were published by FIFA on 20 July after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.
FIFA confirms South Africa's final World Cup ranking
According to FIFA, South Africa finished joint-25th out of the 48 participating nations. The governing body determines the final standings using total points earned across the tournament, followed by goal difference and goals scored when teams are eliminated in the same round.
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FIFA noted:
"South Africa... made their first knockout stage appearance... After losing their opening match 2-0 to Mexico, Bafana Bafana battled back to draw 1-1 against Czechia and defeat Korea Republic 1-0."
The victory over Korea Republic secured South Africa's place in the Round of 32.
Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey
Hugo Broos' men opened the tournament with a defeat to co-hosts Mexico before recovering with a draw against Czechia and a crucial victory over Korea Republic.
Their Round of 32 encounter against Canada appeared destined for extra time before Stephen Eustaquio scored a late winner to eliminate Bafana Bafana.
FIFA said the match "looked set for extra time when Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic late winner to send them home."
Spain crowned world champions
Spain claimed their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina in the final. England finished third after beating France 6-4 in the bronze-medal match.
Although South Africa's campaign ended in the first knockout round, their joint-25th-place finish represents the country's best-ever performance at a FIFA World Cup.
The ranking also places Bafana Bafana ahead of several established football nations, including Sweden, Scotland, Uruguay and Türkiye.
FIFA World Cup 2026 final tournament standings
FIFA's final tournament standings ranked all 48 teams based on total points accumulated across the competition, followed by goal difference and goals scored where required. South Africa finished joint-25th alongside Ecuador after reaching the Round of 32.
Rank
Team
1
Spain
2
Argentina
3
England
4
France
5
Norway
6
Belgium
7=
Morocco
7=
Switzerland
9
Mexico
10
Colombia
11
Brazil
12
USA
13
Portugal
14
Canada
15
Egypt
16
Paraguay
17
Netherlands
18
Germany
19
Côte d'Ivoire
20
Croatia
21
Japan
22
Australia
23
Congo DR
24
Ghana
25=
Ecuador
25=
South Africa
27
Sweden
28
Austria
29
Bosnia and Herzegovina
30
Algeria
31
Senegal
32
Cabo Verde
33
IR Iran
34
Korea Republic
35
Türkiye
36
Scotland
37
Uruguay
38
Saudi Arabia
39
Czechia
40
New Zealand
41
Qatar
42
Curaçao
43
Panama
44
Jordan
45
Haiti
46
Uzbekistan
47
Tunisia
48
Iraq
South Africa's appearance in the knockout stages and a joint-25th-place finish mark a significant step forward for Bafana Bafana. While their tournament ended in heartbreak against Canada, FIFA's final standings underline the progress made by Hugo Broos' side on football's biggest stage.
Bafana Bafana climb in latest FIFA rankings after World Cup heroics
Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's impressive FIFA World Cup campaign has earned them another major reward off the pitch.
Hugo Broos' side climbed six places to 54th in the latest FIFA World Rankings after becoming the first South African men's team to reach the World Cup knockout stages.
The rise also moved South Africa into Africa's top 10 teams ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).