Bafana Bafana's return to the FIFA World Cup ended with a historic milestone that few predicted before the tournament

South Africa's performances earned recognition despite an early knockout exit in North America

FIFA's final tournament standings reveal where Hugo Broos' side finished among all 48 nations

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South Africa's Bafana Bafana end World Cup in top 25. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana have finished among the top 25 teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after FIFA released the tournament's final standings following the conclusion of the competition on Sunday, 19 July. South Africa shared 25th place with Ecuador after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in the country's history before bowing out in the Round of 32.

The final rankings were published by FIFA on 20 July after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

FIFA confirms South Africa's final World Cup ranking

According to FIFA, South Africa finished joint-25th out of the 48 participating nations. The governing body determines the final standings using total points earned across the tournament, followed by goal difference and goals scored when teams are eliminated in the same round.

FIFA noted:

"South Africa... made their first knockout stage appearance... After losing their opening match 2-0 to Mexico, Bafana Bafana battled back to draw 1-1 against Czechia and defeat Korea Republic 1-0."

The victory over Korea Republic secured South Africa's place in the Round of 32.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey

Hugo Broos' men opened the tournament with a defeat to co-hosts Mexico before recovering with a draw against Czechia and a crucial victory over Korea Republic.

Their Round of 32 encounter against Canada appeared destined for extra time before Stephen Eustaquio scored a late winner to eliminate Bafana Bafana.

FIFA said the match "looked set for extra time when Stephen Eustaquio scored a dramatic late winner to send them home."

Spain crowned world champions

Spain claimed their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina in the final. England finished third after beating France 6-4 in the bronze-medal match.

Although South Africa's campaign ended in the first knockout round, their joint-25th-place finish represents the country's best-ever performance at a FIFA World Cup.

The ranking also places Bafana Bafana ahead of several established football nations, including Sweden, Scotland, Uruguay and Türkiye.

Bafana Bafana finished joint-25th in FIFA's final World Cup 2026 standings after reaching the knockout stages for the first time in South Africa's history. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

FIFA World Cup 2026 final tournament standings

FIFA's final tournament standings ranked all 48 teams based on total points accumulated across the competition, followed by goal difference and goals scored where required. South Africa finished joint-25th alongside Ecuador after reaching the Round of 32.

Rank Team 1 Spain 2 Argentina 3 England 4 France 5 Norway 6 Belgium 7= Morocco 7= Switzerland 9 Mexico 10 Colombia 11 Brazil 12 USA 13 Portugal 14 Canada 15 Egypt 16 Paraguay 17 Netherlands 18 Germany 19 Côte d'Ivoire 20 Croatia 21 Japan 22 Australia 23 Congo DR 24 Ghana 25= Ecuador 25= South Africa 27 Sweden 28 Austria 29 Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 Algeria 31 Senegal 32 Cabo Verde 33 IR Iran 34 Korea Republic 35 Türkiye 36 Scotland 37 Uruguay 38 Saudi Arabia 39 Czechia 40 New Zealand 41 Qatar 42 Curaçao 43 Panama 44 Jordan 45 Haiti 46 Uzbekistan 47 Tunisia 48 Iraq

South Africa's appearance in the knockout stages and a joint-25th-place finish mark a significant step forward for Bafana Bafana. While their tournament ended in heartbreak against Canada, FIFA's final standings underline the progress made by Hugo Broos' side on football's biggest stage.

Bafana Bafana climb in latest FIFA rankings after World Cup heroics

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's impressive FIFA World Cup campaign has earned them another major reward off the pitch.

Hugo Broos' side climbed six places to 54th in the latest FIFA World Rankings after becoming the first South African men's team to reach the World Cup knockout stages.

The rise also moved South Africa into Africa's top 10 teams ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Source: Briefly News