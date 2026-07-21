Bafana Bafana Climb 6 Places to 54th in FIFA Rankings After Historic World Cup Run
- Bafana Bafana recorded their best-ever FIFA ranking after their 2026 World Cup campaign under coach Hugo Broos
- South Africa's rise also pushed them into the top 10 of the CAF continental rankings for the first time
- Bafana now shift focus to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, where they face Guinea, Kenya and Eritrea in Group D
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Bafana Bafana have jumped six places in the latest FIFA world rankings following their historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, climbing from 60th to 54th globally.
The improved ranking also places South Africa inside the top 10 on the continent, reflecting the national team's growing stature under head coach Hugo Broos.
Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup achievement
The rankings boost follows South Africa's landmark performance in Mexico, where the team reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in the country's history. A 1-0 win over South Korea in Monterrey, courtesy of a decisive goal from Thapelo Maseko, sealed their place in the Last 32 and etched the result into the annals of South African football.
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Their tournament run ended at the hands of Canada in the knockout phase, but advancing beyond the group stage remained unprecedented for a South African men's national team.
Road to 2027 AFCON qualifiers
The ranking milestone adds to a period of sustained progress for Broos and his squad. The Belgian coach previously steered Bafana to a bronze medal finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before leading them to this year's World Cup breakthrough.
Attention now turns to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which gets underway in September. South Africa have been placed in Group D alongside Guinea, Kenya and Eritrea.
Jayden Adams' net worth in rands
Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.