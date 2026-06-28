Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes his team can leave the 2026 FIFA World Cup with pride despite their heartbreaking Round of 32 exit to Canada, stressing that the defeat also exposed key areas that South African football must improve.

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South Africa matched the tournament co-hosts for much of a fiercely contested encounter, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut opportunities throughout the match.

Just as extra time appeared inevitable, Stephen Eustaquio capitalised on a defensive mistake to score the decisive goal, sending Canada into the next round.

Reflecting on the result after the match, Broos admitted Canada's superior physicality and pace proved to be the decisive factors, as his side struggled to compete in one-on-one battles.

"We conceded the goal when the match was almost over, with only two or three minutes left," Broos told SABC3.

"That moment ended the game, and it came at the perfect time for Canada.

"If I'm honest, they had more speed and more physical strength than us. They won too many individual duels because of their power.

"That is something we must improve over the coming months. It's not only about our national team, but South African football as a whole. Modern football is no longer just about playing attractive, tiki-taka football. You also need strength and pace.

"Today's match showed us exactly what is required."

'Canada's physicality made the difference'

Broos praised his players for their commitment but acknowledged they could not match Canada's athleticism at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"It comes back to power and speed once again. We simply didn't have enough of an answer for that," he added.

"That was the biggest difference between the two teams today. The players gave everything they had and fought until the very end.

"By the final whistle, several of them had nothing left to give, which shows they gave 100 percent.

"Although we're leaving the tournament, we do so with our heads held high."

Source: Briefly News