Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune spoke out against PSL clubs inflating transfer fees when Amakhosi show interest in a player

The Soweto giants have been pursuing Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili, with the Maroons reportedly demanding R16 million

The Bafana Bafana legend argued that South African football needs formal financial fair play rules applied across all 16 PSL clubs

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Itumeleng Khune has raised concerns about what he describes as unfair pricing practices in the Premier Soccer League transfer market, arguing that clubs routinely inflate their asking prices the moment Amakhosi express interest in one of their players.

Khune's comments come amid the highly publicised pursuit of Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili. The 21-year-old has attracted significant attention from Chiefs, but Stellenbosch have reportedly valued him at R16 million. Amakhosi explored the possibility of sweetening the deal by including two players alongside a cash offer, though that approach has not yet produced a breakthrough.

Adding further urgency to the situation, Tanzanian Premier League champions, who recently appointed Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach, have reportedly entered the picture and are monitoring Phili's availability.

Khune Calls for Transfer Market Reform

Speaking as quoted by FARPost, Khune urged football administrators to introduce clear financial regulations that would prevent certain clubs from exploiting others in the market.

"I think, to be quite honest with you, the club needs to go to the market and sign players because they'll be competing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season," he said.

"So they need to beef up the squad, but as we all know, it's not easy for Kaizer Chiefs to sign the best players they need. Unfortunately, for any player Chiefs want, the price will be doubled, and it's not fair."

Khune went further, calling for a structural solution rather than a case-by-case response.

"I think in South African football we need financial fair play because some teams can sign players, but other teams are unable to do that. I think we need to revisit that clause and activate it in all 16 teams for fairness," he added.

Chiefs Face Busy Transfer Window

Kaizer Chiefs' participation in the CAF Confederation Cup next season makes strengthening the squad a priority.

Securing a player of Phili's calibre would represent a significant addition, but the club faces competition both domestically and from across the continent if a deal cannot be reached with Stellenbosch FC in the current window.

Source: Briefly News