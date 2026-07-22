Skeem Saam actress Mogau Keebine posted an angry video rant about her bad experience with a public servant

The actress called out workers who visibly judge members of the public they are meant to serve

Mzansi hit back hard, with some people claiming they had met Mogau in real life, and the experience was just as bad

'Skeem Saam' star Mogau Keebine rants about rude public servants. Image: mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actress Mogau Keebine is trending on X after she shared a fiery rant about the poor treatment she received at a public institution.

In a post shared on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, the actress vented about her experience at what appeared to be a government or public institution, describing behaviour she found deeply unprofessional.

Her Instagram post was captioned, "Just treat people with respect! Whether you are paid for it or not!!"

In the clip, while driving, she ranted about workers being unfriendly and giving people nasty looks in a way to judge them.

"If you work with people, whether in government or public institutions, whether filling forms or affidavits, or contraceptives, it does not matter; if you work directly with people, please, learn to fix your face! Some of you cannot hide when you are judging people, the look that you give them, posture and behaviour. It makes it so difficult for them to ask for help again. I am so bored," she said.

SA hits back at Mogau

The Skeem Saam star's frustration is one many South Africans can relate to, given the country's well-documented struggles with poor service delivery. Her point about judgmental body language resonated with people who have faced similar treatment at clinics, Home Affairs offices, and other public institutions.

Rather than rallying behind her, a portion of Mzansi turned the camera around on Mogau herself, but the response she got was not quite the solidarity she may have been hoping for.

@MokwenaMtrans fired back directly: "You're the last person who should be complaining. You're very rude. I bumped into you twice at Ultra Liquors in Cresta, and both times you were arrogant. Girl, you're so full of yourself."

@WilliamTSello added: "Don't try to greet her when you see her in public. I studied with her at UJ. She is super rude, I can't..."

Other celebrities could relate to Nthati Moshesh, saying, "Please, please, please. Went to do my nails today and one of the nail technician's look!!!!! She just had an attitude and her stares from across the room."

'Skeem Saam' actress Mogau Keebine slammed rude public workers. image: mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Hospital staff gives warm welcome

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral video clip of Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir at work went viral on X. The clip, shared by @DocPhuti, showed Hombir at Edenvale Hospital, drawing warm praise from Mzansi.

Some people drew comparisons to Miss World Nigeria Chidima, questioning what she does for her home country.

Source: Briefly News