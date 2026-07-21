Influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni performed a cleansing ceremony after her dating drama made headlines across Mzansi

Vuyo shared a reflective caption on Instagram, hinting at the public scrutiny she faced over her personal life

Fans and followers flooded her comments with love and support after she posted about choosing peace

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Vuyokazi Nciweni did a cleansing ritual and ceremony after facing intense dating drama. Photos: @Vuyokazi Nciweni

Source: Facebook

Influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni is turning a new page. On 20 July 2026, she shared a post on Instagram showing herself undergoing a cleansing ceremony, a move that many linked directly to the dating drama she faced.

The cleansing ritual appeared to be Vuyo's way of spiritually and emotionally resetting after a turbulent period in the public eye. The ceremony drew immediate attention, with followers praising her for prioritising her wellbeing and peace of mind.

Vuyo's message to Mzansi

Alongside the post, Vuyokazi shared a deeply personal caption that resonated with thousands. Rather than addressing the drama head-on, she chose a more introspective route, reflecting on what life's challenging seasons had taught her about growth, peace and self-worth.

She wrote on Instagram:

"I've learned that you can't spend your life trying to correct every opinion. It's exhausting. At some point, you have to let people think what they want and give yourself permission to keep living."

She went on to describe peace not as something stumbled upon, but as a daily, deliberate choice.

"There will be seasons that humble you, challenge you, and even surprise you. But they also show you who genuinely loves you, who stands by you, and who you are when everything is stripped away."

Vuyo closed her message with a quiet but firm resolve:

"Life is too short to carry the weight of every opinion. I'd rather spend mine becoming a better person than trying to be understood by everyone. And I think that's enough."

See Vuyo's original Instagram post that has Mzansi talking here.

Fans rally around Vuyo

The post drew a warm outpouring of support from her community, with followers celebrating both the ceremony and her mindset.

@andi.swa5436 commented:

"The caption 🍀🙏😍 We love you"

@lerato_mawelewele wrote:

"@vuyokazi_nciweni I love you 😍🙏❤"

@zeee_honey said:

"This is rejuvenating Vuyo, it's beautiful."

@jomm_personaltrainer added:

"God's got you in the palm of His hand my baby, you are loved💖"

Vuyokazi Nciweni's dating history

Briefly News shared details about Vuyokazi Nciweni's relationship with Mudau Thendo, following their affectionate display during a nightclub outing on 16 July 2026.

The reactions to this new romance have sparked significant discussion, particularly concerning her past relationships and dating choices.

Vuyo's journey through love has been tumultuous, marked by a previous marriage to celebrity chef Xolani Sabelo and a highly publicised relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku. As social media users weigh in on her latest partner, the debate surrounding her dating history continues to captivate and divide public opinion.

Source: Briefly News