Dr Celiwe Ndaba addressed online critics who tried to make her the face of divorce after she remarried Bishop

The South African personality opened up about her deep love for marriage, saying she attends seminars on how to be a good wife

Her candid Facebook video resonated with thousands of South Africans who shared their own views on love and divorce

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Dr Celiwe defends her choice to remarry. Image: @Dr Celiwe Ndaba

Source: Facebook

Dr Celiwe Ndaba, South African personality and pastor, pushed back against online critics in a candid Facebook video posted on 21 July 2026 after her remarriage to a Bishop drew public commentary about her divorce.

Speaking from a moving car with the sunroof open, she addressed followers who had been analysing her life choices. She made it clear that her divorce did not define her and never would.

Dr Celiwe was direct about one thing: she refused to be used as a symbol for divorce.

"The divorce that did not define me. I am such a wife material."

She went further to describe herself as someone who genuinely loves marriage, not just the idea of it, but the practice. She told her followers she attends seminars on how to be a good wife, invests in the institution, and celebrates everything about it, including the ring photo.

"You can never shame me for something that I think is good."

Her message was also aimed at those who had projected their own fears onto her journey. She described marriage as "God's brainchild" and said it suits her, something she was not willing to apologise for. In a caption accompanying the video, she wrote:

"You guys are absolutely correct I love marriage. I love it for me though."

Things to consider before remarrying

Remarrying after divorce or widowhood can bring unique challenges, including blended families and relationships with former spouses. Understanding these realities and preparing for them can help couples build a stronger foundation before saying "I do" again.

Watch Dr Celiwe's full video on Facebook below:

South Africans Respond to Her Words

The post resonated widely, drawing deeply personal responses from people who shared their own experiences with love, divorce and remarriage on her page:

Bongiwe Mtwesi said:

"Marriage suits you dear, enjoy girl and leave those who talk too much. Love our pastor sister. Congratulations 🎉🎉"

Vuyiswa Betane wrote:

"I'm a divorcee ndiwuthandaaa umtshato [I love marriage]. Where the hell is my husband? What is taking him so long, I can't wait, Inkosi ivuma phofu [God willing] 🤔"

Pale Pale added:

"I love love and you can never shame me for it 😭❤️❤️❤️ I don't care if it crashes, I'm gonna wake up and try again. I can never be hurt enough to give up on love 🤣❤️"

Khalipha Nelani-Qayi summed it up:

"Oh bbe you're me and I am you. I would get married again and again."

More Briefly News Stories on Dr Celiwe

Dr Celiwe Ndaba celebrated finalising her divorce from her estranged Nigerian husband in court despite his absence, with South Africans praising her resilience after years of publicly documenting her troubled marriage.

Dr Celiwe Ndaba inspired South Africans after celebrating a fresh start by buying herself a new Jetour SUV worth nearly R500,000 following a difficult period marked by an abusive marriage and financial struggles.

Dr Celiwe Ndaba moved South Africans after revealing she started two side businesses to provide for her three children, saying she chose to accept just R500 in child maintenance instead of prolonging her divorce battle.

Source: Briefly News