Enhle Mbali posted a throwback photo from the early 2000s featuring her late grandmother on a yacht, crediting her as a key influence

Fans noticed the striking resemblance between the actress and her two sons with ex-husband Black Coffee in the old picture

Followers say the photo proves luxury has always been part of Enhle Mbali's life, long before her time in the spotlight

Enhle Mbali shared a throwback with her grandmother. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Actress and entrepreneur Enhle Mbali has taken Mzansi on a trip down memory lane, sharing a throwback photo from the early 2000s of her enjoying the yacht life with her grandmother as a young girl. The post quickly caught attention, not just for the nostalgic charm, but for what it revealed about the roots of her famous elegance.

Captioning the Instagram post with the hashtag #TBT, Mbali wrote that her grandmother's holiday treats were "always luxurious" and credited the businesswoman for shaping her entrepreneurial spirit. "I learnt from you," she wrote, adding a playful observation that she sees both her children in her own face from the picture.

Enhle Mbali shares throwback with her grandmother

That detail about her kids caught the eye of many followers. Mbali shares two sons with her ex-husband, award-winning DJ Black Coffee, and fans were quick to point out just how strong the family resemblance runs across generations.

The timing of the post also sparked conversation about Mbali's upbringing. Several followers suggested that her polished, refined lifestyle throughout her career was never an act — the photograph appeared to confirm she had been acquainted with the finer things long before fame came knocking.

See the photo below:

One follower, @nomamalinga87, even shared a personal connection to the family:

"Years ago I sat next to your Gran in a taxi when I still lived in Winchester. She's so beautiful and so outspoken 😂 I wish she had told me about her businesses cause I was struggling with my own business at the time. Yoh, entrepreneurship is so hard 😢"

Fans react to Enhle Mbali's childhood photo

The post drew a wave of warm responses from supporters. Below is a selection of the reactions:

@zoe.miya said:

"Beautiful memories with loved ones are to be cherished forever. You looked adorable and still gorgeous to this day 🔥❤️"

@nqobilem_inco shared:

"Luxury has always been your thing 😍"

@philile_jwara applauded:

"Luxury is your lifestyle ✨️ 💯 🔥❤️ big ups to granny for raising the Queen with class 🙌"

@mrs_makhubs remarked:

"Pictures don't lie🙌 they speak on your behalf. You had a life alright before everything & everyone, and I'm here for it🙌🔥❤️"

@madimetjaalex said:

"You look American 👀 😮. Remember those movies when we were younger 🤞❤️"

@dipuoexplores gushed:

"I knew you experienced the soft life all your life, Sisi. ❤️❤️❤️ I always tell people that they must look at how you carried yourself throughout your career; you never had a single scandal."

@mbendeniathini agreed:

"Lol yes you look so much like them especially the young one😍😍, grannies are the best of the best 🥹❤️"

SA reacted to Enhle Mbali’s throwback. Image: enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali claims Black Coffee hasn't paid anything

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali shared whether her ex-husband had paid her anything after their divorce was finalised.

This was during an Instagram live session where she spoke about her life, her headspace, and interacting with her followers.

Source: Briefly News