South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently made headlines regarding her latest snaps

The Blood Legacy star was spotted slaying and looking gorgeous during her vacation overseas amid the whole ongoing divorce saga

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the star's picture

Sana, kushushu on the social media streets and the reason behind this buzz is none other than the talented actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, who has many netizens drooling over her vacation picture.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, an online user @busiwe_bubu decided to share a sultry picture of the actress while at a beach overseas on social media, while her ex-husband and internationally acclaimed music producer Black Coffee decided to appeal their divorce settlement and have the Supreme Court agree to review the decision that was made in October 2025.

Netizens react to Enhle Mbali slaying on vacation

Shortly after the picture of the actress on holiday went viral on social media, despite her divorce saga trending, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@NandiZuluRoyal said:

"She's gorgeous. No wonder Black Coffee is losing it."

@its_khumo wrote:

"She looks amazing, no wonder sandlana is losing his marbles."

@Melomase complimented the actress:

"She has a beautiful body, and she is gorgeous."

@dinny2607 stated:

"She's gorgeous, that's why she has chest pains and wants to see her suffer."

@koketso20082017 commented:

"Ex-husband is busy going to court, and my girl is on vacation.2026, we are moving differently, we don't have time for nonsense..."

@ThaaBLaa responded:

"Every time she pops out looking stunning and minding her business…here comes ugly, built biltong hand with nonsense."

@BanziSibiy88120 replied:

"Many women here have forgotten that Enhle Mbali tried to destroy Black Coffee's career and failed by lying and saying he abused her. If he succeeded with that, she wouldn't have got anything in this marriage because he would have been cancelled and in jail, so if you do that, you don't deserve anything."

@its_khumo shared:

"She is stunning, shem moves silently and gracefully, while that other one throws his toys outta the cot."

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's mother defends her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongi Mlotshwa had tongues wagging this week when she commented on Lungie Maphumulo's shade. DJ Black Coffee's sister infuriated Enhle Mbali's fans this week when she blasted her former sister-in-law.

"Good luck to her. From where I am standing, I don't think she will win this, but let me wish her well," she wrote.

In her Instagram message, Bongi comforted her daughter and prayed to God that she would be protected at all times.

Mlotshwa captioned the post: "Someone inboxed me this today, wow @enhlembali_ angazi ukhona kanjani, (I don't know how you do it?). The only thing we know, God, the creator of heaven and earth. Nkosi,(thank you), keep protecting my daughter🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

