Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna had many netizens swooning over her recent snaps

The Needed Me hitmaker decided to show off her snatched body just months after she gave birth to her baby girl on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the star's pictures

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rihanna's snatched body had many drooling. Image: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin and Stephanie Augello/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Yoh, Rihanna had many netizens in a chokehold on social media recently. The popular Barbadian singer shared some snaps that had many talking.

On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the Needed Me hitmaker, who previously made history with her highly anticipated album, ANTI, excitedly shared pictures on her social media page, showing off her snatched body just months after she gave birth to her baby girl.

She captioned the pictures:

"Aphrodite was a savage. V-Day collection now available on http://savagex.com."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the snaps below:

Fans react to the singer's hot momma body

Shortly after the mother of three shared those sultry pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Glitchymagic said:

"Aphrodite knew her power. Confidence is the ultimate weapon. Love the new collection!"

@favspopculture complimented the star:

"She's hot, and she knows it."

@AnkitSi70755453 wrote:

"She's getting hotter with each pregnancy."

@Amahashi_ commented:

"No wonder Rocky stays winning – Aphrodite got nothing on you, Savage, in every way."

@P3ket responded:

"You are perfection, a true goddess of pleasure and sensuality."

@Lanzy_xx replied:

"Putting yourself back out there with three kids is a whole different level of audacity."

@gothamcityelle stated:

"Reminder that Savage x Fenty has worse ethical practices than Shein and Rihanna heavily platformed and honoured Depp during the trial. Get your lingerie from someone who doesn’t celebrate abusers and a brand that is transparent, this love day!"

@Muntazir_OPS mentioned:

"The drop celebrates love in every form — romantic, self, friendship — with sultry satin and lace pieces from the Loveline collection, cosy loungewear, men's sleepwear, and bold reds, pinks, and blacks. Shop it."

Fans can't get enough of Rihanna's stunning physique. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna and ASAP's cute moment at barbershop, fans react

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna looked smitten with ASAP Rocky. The rapper went to the barber with Riri by his side. ASAP Rocky and the pop star had their child in May 2002.

The two were spotted out and about, and their latest clip proves just how close they are. A clip of Rocky and Riri went viral on Twitter. It shows ASAP getting service at a barbershop while Rihanna lovingly looks at him, taking her own pics and video of him.

Fans saw the footage as proof that Rihanna is truly in love with Rocky. There were a lot of people watching ASAP getting his hair done, and some people speculated that Rihanna puts up with them just to be with her boo. Others pointed out that ASAP has no visible facial hair, yet the barber was working on giving his "beard" a trim in the video.

Source: Briefly News