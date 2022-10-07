Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted together doing couples activities, and it set the internet ablaze

The gorgeous pair went out because ASAP was due for a haircut and his pop star baby mama wanted to be there

Rihanna waited for him to finish getting his hair done, which convinced fans that she is genuinely a gone girl

Rihanna showed people just how in love she is with ASAP Rocky. The rapper went to the barber with Riri, and the internet could not stop buzzing.

Rihanna looked smitten in a recent video of her and ASAP Rocky doing an errand together. Image: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain/Mike Coppola

Source: Instagram

ASAP Rocky and the musician welcomed their child together in May 2002. The two have been seen out and about, and their latest clip proves how close they are.

Rihanna add ASAP Rocky serve couple goals

A video of Rocky and R is circulating on social media. It shows ASAP getting service at a barbershop while Rihanna lovingly gazes at him, taking her own pics and video of him.

Peeps react to ASAP, and Rihanna

Fans saw the footage as proof that Rihanna is truly in love with Rocky. There were a lot of people watching ASAP getting his hair done, and some people speculated that Rihanna puts up with them just to be with her boo.

Others pointed out that ASAP has no visible facial hair, yet the barber was working on giving his "beard" a trim in the video.

@Cult_Apparatus commented:

"Do you know how in love you must be to spend time with a bunch of your man's annoying friends? Mama is a gone girl."

@MisterMos commented:

"What is he lining up? There's nothing there."

@Adetutu_OJ commented:

"She loves ASAP Rocky. Taking cute pics of her baby boy."

@justmight_b commented:

"I wanna be gone like this at least once in my life."

@Rivoningo_C commented:

"She really loves hanging out with her man."

@gyai_maas3m commented:

"Naa Riri really love this Rocky guy...t hurts."

Source: Briefly News