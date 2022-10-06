American talented artist Rihanna gave birth a few months ago yet she' still has a gorgeous body figure

Riri was spotted on social media sporting an oversized shirt with no pants flaunting her stunning legs

Netizens have flocked to their timelines to shower the Fenty Beauty brand owner with genuine compliments

Rihanna is the woman she believes she is. The beauty is not only thriving in music, but she is also a super mom, having given birth to her first child in May 2022.

Rihanna was spotted rocking a short T-shirt 5 months after giving birth. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin and Robert Kamau

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, one of Rihanna's stan social media pages shared a stunning photo of Rihanna wearing an oversized T-shirt with no pants. The viral photo showed the beauty mogul's stunning and toned legs.

Despite having given birth less than a year ago, the super mommy's body is stunning and she owned it in the pic.

@rihannahourlyy shared the following gorgeous pic on Twitter:

Rihanna's fans gush about her flawless body

Immediately after Riri's photo went viral, her loyal fans showered her with genuine compliments. Many people remarked on Rihanna's confidence in her body, despite the pressure to return to her pre-pregnancy body. They said:

@DannieC54097956 said:

"I just love her shape after giving birth"

@CandyCorporati1 shared:

"Looking Beautiful as Always’ xoxo"

@rhondar10075346 wrote:

"You look amazing RiRi❤️"

@whymelios replied:

"She ate stop"

@kidd0_Fresh commented:

"My girl is serving all of yall"

@praisegurl also said:

"Look at that beautiful mommy glow! ❤️"

@KBbrookks also shared:

"She has nice legs"

@fashion_space3 added:

"Amazing look ❤️"

