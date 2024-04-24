Skomota has arguably become one of the most talked about social media personalities of late

If he is not zoning out during his performances, he is trending for kissing ladies at his gigs

Now, Skomota has become the talk of the town once again after videos of him talking while spitting has gone viral

Social media sensation Skomota trended after he seemingly addressed something serious. However, the entire message was overshadowed by his spitting.

Skomota had fans wondering why he is so angry these days after a video trended of him scolding someone. Image: @Motheo2009

Source: Instagram

Skomota trends once again

TikTok dancer Skomota probably holds the title of one of the most talked about social media personalities currently. From his booking fees to his odd behaviour during performances, not to mention the many ladies he kissed during his gigs.

Just recently, he trended after he zoned out during his performance, making fans concerned over his wellbeing.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Now, Skomota was caught on video making it rain with his mouth.

Say it, don't spray it, Skomota

In one video, the dancer and internet sensation is heard scolding someone. An angry Skomota was seated next to a beautiful lady who found humour in what he was saying. However, Mzansi could not get over the fact that he was spitting when he spoke.

@MDNnewss posted the video.

In another video, he asks ladies to bathe when partying with him at one of his gigs.

@Ke_Arturo shared the clip.

Mzansi reacts to the videos of Skomota spitting

Social media users poked fun at Skomota, and the memes just kept flooding. Others expressed concern over Skomota and the people around him.

@ClownSeekers:

"Is that rain, or he's spitting facts."

@Rybr0X:

"Yooooh I'm sure the weather is overcast because Skomota is making it rain."

@sphe_za:

"Overcast with a chance of spit."

@305Yayo:

"Skomotas mouth is drizzling."

Skomota trends after looking extremely exhausted in a video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skomota trended after he was caught on video looking drained. In the video, Ngwana Sesi looked fatigued and has circulated on the internet recently.

The video had many netizens talking; some said Skomota needs rest and detox. This came after news that his manager was allegedly exploiting him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News