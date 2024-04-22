Shebeshxt is in more drama after it was alleged that he pulled out a gun on his fans again

A video of what may be the Limpopo rapper's car is making rounds on social media, where he allegedly fired a shot at hysterical fans

Mzansi is unimpressed with Shebe's violent behaviour, with many saying it has gotten out of hand

A video of Shebeshxt allegedly firing a gunshot at his fans left Mzansi horrified. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt is under fire after allegedly pulling out a gun at his fans. This is the second time such an incident occurred. However, the rapper seems to have taken it further by firing a shot to caution crazed supporters.

Shebeshxt allegedly fires shot at fans

Yoh, will the Shebeshxt drama ever end? The rapper will always be known for his violent outbursts instead of his music.

Briefly News reported that the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker was caught in a brawl after slapping Skhothane Sa Pitori at an event. This after he threatened to give the socialite a piece of his mind.

Now, the rapper is in another scandal after he allegedly fired a gunshot at fans who were blocking his car.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Ori_RSA, a car is seen slowly driving off and a large group of screaming fans proceed to stand in front of it in an attempt to stop the driver.

Seconds later, the crowd runs for cover, and a gunshot is heard. Though the video is not clear, the driver's arm is seen sticking out:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt video

Netizens are horrified by Shebeshxt's violent behaviour and called for his arrest:

AllaikaSipho said:

"I said it before and will repeat it again. South Africans made a huge mistake in hyping him to the level of a celebrity. He actually belongs behind bars."

Doctor_101Love was stunned:

"Haibo, Shebeshxt is a hardcore criminal. Pulling out a gun on your fans is wild."

motheoruele confessed:

"It's hard being his fan."

TheRealest201 posted

"People who still go to support this guy are either have a death wish, or are crazy like him."

Shebeshxt explains violent encounters with fans

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared the rapper's reason for constantly being caught up in drama with his fans.

The rapper explained that he was doing so to help his supporters, saying they act out of line when drunk.

