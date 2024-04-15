Shebeshxt was involved in another fight after following through with his threats to Skhothane Sa Pitori

The controversial rapper was captured slapping Skhothane at an event and caused a stir among netizens

While some netizens shamed Shebeshxt for his violent behaviour, others were stunned by the number of fights he has gotten into since his rise to fame

Shebeshxt was seen fighting with Skhothane Sa Pitori days after threatening him. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap and Twitter/ BoyQ14308

Yoh, Shebeshxt followed through with his threats. This after the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker threatened to kill Skhothane Sa Pitori, and landed several slaps at an event.

Shebeshxt involved in another fight

Not Shebeshxt being caught up in more drama! The Limpopo rapper's name is synonymous with trouble after he was involved in another scuffle, this time, with Skhothane Sa Pitori, who is also Skomota's road manager.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Shebe can be seen slapping Skhothane across the face while a security guard tries to separate them.

This after the rapper shared a video threatening to kill Skhothane for allegedly disrespecting him while also throwing shade at The Punisher, who also recently got on Shebe's wrong side.

Skhothane reacted to the fight on his Facebook page:

"I was waiting for the second slap. Had he slapped me again, I was going to kill him."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's latest fight

Netizens want Shebeshxt behind bars, saying his violent behaviour has gotten out of control and will land him in trouble:

Porsche_N21 said:

"At the rate he’s going, I need him to slap Cupcake before he gets arrested."

cashtowk called Shebe out:

"This idiot will be killed very soon if he continues this reckless behaviour of his."

RothsteinCam wrote:

"He will get the wrong one, and it will be RIPs all over Twitter."

Its_BangM posted:

"Oh, he’s either gonna get shot or go to jail."

Meanwhile, some netizens commented on the number of fights Shebe has been involved in. From hitting fans to finally, someone in the public eye, Shebe's recorded altercations have indeed surpassed 10 in less than a year:

SupaJacks was stunned:

"Man's always giving a beating."

General_Sport7 asked:

"Why is he going around beating others? Are these stunts?"

CityBoyElle joked:

"I’m pretty sure I’m the only person in SA who hasn’t been clapped by Shebeshxt."

sandezonit posted:

"Shebeshxt is the only SA artist who has been standing on business."

Shebeshxt lands in trouble with Botswana authorities

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the details of Shebeshxt's drama with the Botswana authorities.

The rapper is said to have done a Botswana promoter dirty, and they decided to take the matter to the courts.

