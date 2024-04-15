The Ambulance hitmaker has threatened yet another person in a trending TikTok video recently

Shebeshxt threatened to "Kill" Skhothane Sa Pitori after he slapped him last night

In the video, Shebeshxt was heard using vulgar words, referring them to Skhothane Sa Pitori

Shebeshxt threatened to kill Skhothane Sa Pitori. Image: @official.shebeshxt

It seems like the Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt is getting out of hand with all his threats; the star recently found himself trending once again after he threatened the viral dance sensation Skomota.

Shebe threatens to "kill" Skhothane Sa Pitori

The Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt has made headlines again on social media after he was allegedly in trouble with Botswana authorities after the hitmaker failed to pitch for a performance.

Recently, the star made some shocking threats towards Skhothane Sa Pitori. Shebe, in a trending TikTok video threatened to kill the Skhothane after he slapped him last night at an unknown event.

In the clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, he was heard using a lot of vulgar words and mentioning that he would kill Skhothane Sa Pitori.

The video was captioned:

"Shebeshxt threaten to kill Skhothane sa Pitiro after slapping him last night..."

Watch the clip below:

SA weighs in on Shebe's threat

Many netizens responded to the Limpopo rapper's threats to Skhothane Sa Pitori. See some of the comments below:

@MatslisoThaane said:

"This one must go back to jail honestly…he’s a threat to society."

@TyraKarabo wrote:

"He's making it too easy, I know someone in the NPA is saving these videos and waiting."

@busiswa_buciie responded:

"Someone must talk to this boy, he is traveling in the speed of the lightning."

@North_Std questioned:

"Can someone please explain to me why we haven't canceled Shebeshxt?"

@ItsVucee responded:

"Take this guy to jail already."

@SupaJacks commented:

"The end is near for him, it's either he goes to jail or 6 feet."

@sabelostorm mentioned:

"Pedi people are still praising this thing, but catching hands after hands from him everyday."

@gistwhere replied:

"This boy will be his own downfall nje."

SA reacts as Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa for being shady

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt recently discussed his working relationship with DJ Maphorisa after releasing their song, Twerka. The Ambulance hitmaker questioned how Porry does business, saying he has never discussed how the rights for the song would be split.

It's about to get tense after Shebeshxt did a tell-all about his experience working with DJ Maphorisa. In an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, the Limpopo revealed that not only is he being kept in the dark about the royalties for their song, Twerka, but he also heard it on the release day like other fans and not exclusively.

